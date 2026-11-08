Expand / Collapse search

Packers score: Packers put up 45 to beat the Patriots

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Green Bay Packers
Published November 8, 2026 7:00 PM CST
Published November 8, 2026 7:00 PM CST

The Brief

    • The Packers beat the Patriots, 45-27, on Sunday
    • Jordan Love passed for three touchdowns and ran for another
    • The Packers return home to play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 15

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The Green Bay Packers put on a show, beating the New England Patriots on the road in Foxborough thanks to standout performances from Jordan Love, Matthew Golden, and Christian Watson.

What was the Packers score?

Big picture view:

The Packers beat the Patriots, 45-27, thanks to a strong all-around offensive showing with five different players scoring touchdowns on the day.

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 08: Matthew Golden #0 of the Green Bay Packers scores a first quarter touchdown against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on November 08, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jaiden Tripi/Getty

Expand

How did Jordan Love play?

By the numbers:

Jordan Love finished the day with three touchdown passes, throwing for 372 passing yards. He had another touchdown on top of that where he found the end zone on a 13-yard scramble.

Packers stat leaders

Dig deeper:

Aside from Love, here's a look at how the Packers performed in some key statistical areas:

  • Rushing leader: Kaleb Johnson - 14 carries, 68 rushing yards, 1 touchdown
  • Receiving leaders: Christian Watson - 7 catches, 171 receiving yards, 1 touchdown; Matthew Golden - 10 catches, 164 receiving yards, 1 touchdown
  • Tackles leader: Isaiah McDuffie - 10 tackles
  • Sacks leader: Karl Brooks - 2 sacks
  • Turnover leader: Xavier McKinney - 2 interceptions
  • Field goals: Trey Smack - 3-for-3 on field goals, 4-for-4 on extra points

When do the Packers play next?

What's next:

The Packers return home to play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 15. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. CT.

Green Bay PackersSports