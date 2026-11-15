Packers score: Packers lose to Vikings in Kirk Cousins' return

The Brief The Packers lost to the Vikings, 30-10, on Sunday in Kirk Cousins' return start. Jordan Love passed for one touchdown and one interception on the day. The Packers are off next week as they head into their bye week.



The Green Bay Packers lost to the Minnesota Vikings at home on Sunday in Kirk Cousins' return start for the Vikings following last week's trade with the Las Vegas Raiders.

What was the Packers score?

Big picture view:

The Packers lost to the Vikings, 30-10, in what was a difficult performance by the Green Bay offense, giving up eight total sacks on the day. With the loss the Packers' record fell to 6-4 as they remain in last in the NFC North.

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 15: Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers throws a pass during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field on November 15, 2026 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)

How did Jordan Love play?

By the numbers:

Jordan Love finished the day with one touchdown pass, throwing for 220 passing yards and one interception.

Packers stat leaders

Dig deeper:

Aside from Love, here's a look at how the Packers performed in some key statistical areas:

Rushing leader: Kaleb Johnson - 10 carries, 42 rushing yards

Receiving leaders: Matthew Golden - 5 catches, 70 receiving yards

Tackles leader: Isaiah McDuffie - 10 tackles

Sacks leader: Lukas Van Ness - 1.5 sacks

Turnover leader: Xavier McKinney - 1 interception

Field goals: Trey Smack - 1-for-2 on field goals, 1-for-1 on extra points

When do the Packers play next?

What's next:

The Packers will get some much-needed rest next week as they will have their bye week and will not be playing.