The Brief The Packers visit the Patriots on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 3:25 p.m. CT. It's been more than two decades since Green Bay won at New England. FOX6 will broadcast the game for free in the Milwaukee market.



The Green Bay Packers visit the New England Patriots on Sunday afternoon, and you can watch the game on FOX6.

Packers on FOX6

How to watch:

FOX6 will broadcast the game for free in the Milwaukee market. That means if you get FOX6 over the air or through a cable or satellite provider, you'll get the game. It's also available for FOX ONE subscribers watching from within FOX6's designated market area.

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Kickoff is set for 3:25 p.m. CT. Sunday, Nov. 8. Coverage continues on the FOX6 Sports Blitz Sunday night.

Packers vs. Patriots

The backstory:

The Packers are 6-6 against the Patriots in the regular season, but Green Bay beat New England in Super Bowl XXI. Since the NFL's divisions realigned in 2002, the Packers and Patriots are tied for the most playoff appearances.

By the numbers:

Despite their 5-3 record, Green Bay sits in last place in the NFC North – the only division in which all four teams have winning records. New England, also 5-3, is second in the AFC East.

The two teams have not played each other since 2022. The Packers won that game 27-24 in overtime at Lambeau Field. But Sunday marks the first time Green Bay visits New England since 2018, where they haven't won since 2002.

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Why you should care:

Sunday will be the third contest between head coaches Matt LaFleur and Mike Vrabel. LaFleur was the offensive coordinator for Vrabel's Tennessee Titans staff when the Packers hired him to be their head coach in 2019.

Packers running back Pierre Strong and tight end Jonnu Smith previously played for the Patriots. Elliot Wolf, New England's executive vice president of player personnel, spent 14 years in the Packers front office and is the son of Pro Football Hall of Fame executive Ron Wolf.

Patriots tight end Tanner Arkin was born in Kenosha.

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