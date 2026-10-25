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Packers score: Packers lose to Lions on last-second field goal

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Green Bay Packers
Published October 25, 2026 6:35 PM CDT
Published October 25, 2026 6:35 PM CDT

The Brief

    • The Packers lost to the Lions, 20-17, in Detroit on Sunday.
    • Lions' kicker Jake Bates hit the game-winning field goal as time expired in the 4th quarter,
    • The Packers return home to play the Carolina Panthers on Thursday, Oct. 29.

DETROIT - The Green Bay Packers lost to the Detroit Lions in a close game that came down to a last-second field goal made by Lions kicker Jake Bates to end the game.

What was the Packers score?

Big picture view:

The Packers lost to the Lions, 20-17. Back and forth throughout, the Packers had a chance to take the lead late in the 4th quarter when the game was tied at 17, but the field goal attempt by Trey Smack was blocked.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 25: Tucker Kraft #85 of the Green Bay Packers runs the ball during the first quarter of a game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on October 25, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

How did Jordan Love play?

By the numbers:

Jordan Love finished the day with two touchdown passes, throwing for 274 yards and one interception. 

Packers stat leaders

Dig deeper:

Aside from Love, here's a look at how the Packers performed in some key statistical areas:

  • Rushing leader: Josh Jacobs - 11 carries, 36 rushing yards
  • Receiving leader: Christian Watson - 5 catches, 57 receiving yards
  • Tackles leader: Isaiah McDuffie - 11 tackles
  • Sacks leader: Anthony Campbell - 1 sack
  • Turnover leader: Isaiah McDuffie/Brenton Cox Jr. - 1 fumble recovery each
  • Field goals: Trey Smack - 1-for-3 on field goals, 2-for-2 on extra points

When do the Packers play next?

What's next:

The Packers return home to play the Carolina Panthers on Thursday, Oct. 29. Kickoff is set for 7:15 p.m. CT.

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The Source: Information in this story is from the NFL and FOX Sports, with contributions from The Associated Press. This story was reported from Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

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