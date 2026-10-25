Packers score: Packers lose to Lions on last-second field goal

The Brief The Packers lost to the Lions, 20-17, in Detroit on Sunday. Lions' kicker Jake Bates hit the game-winning field goal as time expired in the 4th quarter, The Packers return home to play the Carolina Panthers on Thursday, Oct. 29.



The Green Bay Packers lost to the Detroit Lions in a close game that came down to a last-second field goal made by Lions kicker Jake Bates to end the game.

What was the Packers score?

Big picture view:

The Packers lost to the Lions, 20-17. Back and forth throughout, the Packers had a chance to take the lead late in the 4th quarter when the game was tied at 17, but the field goal attempt by Trey Smack was blocked.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 25: Tucker Kraft #85 of the Green Bay Packers runs the ball during the first quarter of a game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on October 25, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

How did Jordan Love play?

By the numbers:

Jordan Love finished the day with two touchdown passes, throwing for 274 yards and one interception.

Packers stat leaders

Dig deeper:

Aside from Love, here's a look at how the Packers performed in some key statistical areas:

Rushing leader: Josh Jacobs - 11 carries, 36 rushing yards

Receiving leader: Christian Watson - 5 catches, 57 receiving yards

Tackles leader: Isaiah McDuffie - 11 tackles

Sacks leader: Anthony Campbell - 1 sack

Turnover leader: Isaiah McDuffie/Brenton Cox Jr. - 1 fumble recovery each

Field goals: Trey Smack - 1-for-3 on field goals, 2-for-2 on extra points

When do the Packers play next?

What's next:

The Packers return home to play the Carolina Panthers on Thursday, Oct. 29. Kickoff is set for 7:15 p.m. CT.

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