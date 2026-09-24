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Packers score: Falcons rout Green Bay at Lambeau Field

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Green Bay Packers
Published September 24, 2026 10:17 PM CDT
Published September 24, 2026 10:17 PM CDT

The Brief

    • The Packers lost to the Falcons 35-14 at Lambeau Field on Thursday Night Football.
    • Jordan Love threw two touchdown passes.
    • Green Bay's next game is on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay Packers struggled on both sides of the ball in a Thursday Night Football loss to the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field.

What was the Packers score?

By the numbers:

The Packers lost to the Falcons 35-14. The two teams were tied 7-7 after the first quarter, but Atlanta outscored Green Bay 28-7 the rest of the way.

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Green Bay's record dropped to 1-2. It was their first loss in a home opener in 13 seasons. Atlanta picked up its first win of the season and is now 1-2.

Christian Watson is tackled during a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field on Sept. 24, 2026. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

How did Jordan Love play?

By the numbers:

Jordan Love threw two touchdown passes – one each to Christian Watson and Matthew Golden – and one interception on a final drive with less than 1:30 to play. He racked up 312 passing yards.

Packers stat leaders

By the numbers:

Aside from Love, here's a look at how the Packers performed in some key statistical areas:

  • Leading rusher: MarShawn Lloyd – 4 carries, 11 yards
  • Leading receiver: Matthew Goldeon – 5 catches, 100 yards, 1 touchdown
  • Leading tackler: Evan Williams, Zaire Franklin – 10 tackles
  • Field goals: Trey Smack – 0-for-1 (blocked), 2-for-2 extra points

When do the Packers play next?

What's next:

The Packers return to action on Sunday, Oct. 4. Green Bay visits the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with kickoff set for 12 p.m. CT.

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The Source: Information in this story is from the NFL and FOX Sports, with contributions from The Associated Press. This story was reported from Milwaukee.

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