Packers score: Falcons rout Green Bay at Lambeau Field
GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay Packers struggled on both sides of the ball in a Thursday Night Football loss to the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field.
What was the Packers score?
By the numbers:
The Packers lost to the Falcons 35-14. The two teams were tied 7-7 after the first quarter, but Atlanta outscored Green Bay 28-7 the rest of the way.
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Green Bay's record dropped to 1-2. It was their first loss in a home opener in 13 seasons. Atlanta picked up its first win of the season and is now 1-2.
Christian Watson is tackled during a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field on Sept. 24, 2026. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)
How did Jordan Love play?
By the numbers:
Jordan Love threw two touchdown passes – one each to Christian Watson and Matthew Golden – and one interception on a final drive with less than 1:30 to play. He racked up 312 passing yards.
Packers stat leaders
By the numbers:
Aside from Love, here's a look at how the Packers performed in some key statistical areas:
- Leading rusher: MarShawn Lloyd – 4 carries, 11 yards
- Leading receiver: Matthew Goldeon – 5 catches, 100 yards, 1 touchdown
- Leading tackler: Evan Williams, Zaire Franklin – 10 tackles
- Field goals: Trey Smack – 0-for-1 (blocked), 2-for-2 extra points
When do the Packers play next?
What's next:
The Packers return to action on Sunday, Oct. 4. Green Bay visits the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with kickoff set for 12 p.m. CT.
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The Source: Information in this story is from the NFL and FOX Sports, with contributions from The Associated Press. This story was reported from Milwaukee.