Packers score: Falcons rout Green Bay at Lambeau Field

The Brief The Packers lost to the Falcons 35-14 at Lambeau Field on Thursday Night Football. Jordan Love threw two touchdown passes. Green Bay's next game is on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.



The Green Bay Packers struggled on both sides of the ball in a Thursday Night Football loss to the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field.

What was the Packers score?

By the numbers:

The Packers lost to the Falcons 35-14. The two teams were tied 7-7 after the first quarter, but Atlanta outscored Green Bay 28-7 the rest of the way.

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Green Bay's record dropped to 1-2. It was their first loss in a home opener in 13 seasons. Atlanta picked up its first win of the season and is now 1-2.

Christian Watson is tackled during a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field on Sept. 24, 2026. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

How did Jordan Love play?

By the numbers:

Jordan Love threw two touchdown passes – one each to Christian Watson and Matthew Golden – and one interception on a final drive with less than 1:30 to play. He racked up 312 passing yards.

Packers stat leaders

By the numbers:

Aside from Love, here's a look at how the Packers performed in some key statistical areas:

Leading rusher: MarShawn Lloyd – 4 carries, 11 yards

Leading receiver: Matthew Goldeon – 5 catches, 100 yards, 1 touchdown

Leading tackler: Evan Williams, Zaire Franklin – 10 tackles

Field goals: Trey Smack – 0-for-1 (blocked), 2-for-2 extra points

When do the Packers play next?

What's next:

The Packers return to action on Sunday, Oct. 4. Green Bay visits the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with kickoff set for 12 p.m. CT.

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