Packers score: Green Bay beats Dallas at home on Sunday night
GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay Packers defeated the Dallas Cowboys at home on Sunday Night Football, taking the lead early and never looking back.
What was the Packers score?
Big picture view:
The Packers beat the Cowboys 23-13. The Packers went into the half with a 17-0 lead and were able to hold off the Cowboys in the second half to take home the victory.
With the win, Green Bay's record is now 4-2, while the Cowboys dropped to 2-4.
How did Jordan Love play?
By the numbers:
Jordan Love scored two touchdowns on the day, the first being a passing touchdown to Matthew Golden in the first quarter. The second was a QB sneak in the second quarter from the 1-yard line. In total, Love threw for 276 yards on the day and also had one interception.
Packers stat leaders
Dig deeper:
Aside from Live, here's a look at how the Packers performed in some key statistical areas:
- Rushing leader: Pierre Strong Jr. — 11 rushes, 28 rushing yards
- Receiving leader: Matthew Golden — 6 catches, 104 receiving yards, 1 touchdown
- Tackles leader: Keisean Nixon — 8 tackles
- Sacks leader: Lukas Van Ness — 1 sack
- Turnovers leader: Evan Williams & Brandon Cisse — 1 interception each
- Field goals: Trey Smack — 3-for-3 field goals, 2-for-2 extra points
When do the Packers play next?
What's next:
The Packers visit the NFC North rival Detroit Lions on Sunday, Oct. 25. Kickoff is set for 3:25 p.m. CT.
The Source: Information in this story is from the NFL and FOX Sports, with contributions from The Associated Press. This story was reported from Eden Prairie, Minnesota.