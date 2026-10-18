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Packers score: Green Bay beats Dallas at home on Sunday night

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Green Bay Packers
Published October 18, 2026 10:59 PM CDT
Published October 18, 2026 10:59 PM CDT
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GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 18: Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers runs the ball against Shemar James #50 of the Dallas Cowboys during the second quarter at Lambeau Field on October 18, 2026 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Michael Reaves/

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The Brief

    • The Packers beat the Cowboys 23-13 at Lambeau Field on Sunday Night Football.
    • Jordan Love scored two touchdowns, one rushing and one passing.
    • The Packers visit the Lions next Sunday, Oct. 25.

GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay Packers defeated the Dallas Cowboys at home on Sunday Night Football, taking the lead early and never looking back.

What was the Packers score?

Big picture view:

The Packers beat the Cowboys 23-13. The Packers went into the half with a 17-0 lead and were able to hold off the Cowboys in the second half to take home the victory.

With the win, Green Bay's record is now 4-2, while the Cowboys dropped to 2-4.

How did Jordan Love play?

By the numbers:

Jordan Love scored two touchdowns on the day, the first being a passing touchdown to Matthew Golden in the first quarter. The second was a QB sneak in the second quarter from the 1-yard line. In total, Love threw for 276 yards on the day and also had one interception.

Packers stat leaders

Dig deeper:

Aside from Live, here's a look at how the Packers performed in some key statistical areas:

  • Rushing leader: Pierre Strong Jr. — 11 rushes, 28 rushing yards
  • Receiving leader: Matthew Golden — 6 catches, 104 receiving yards, 1 touchdown
  • Tackles leader: Keisean Nixon — 8 tackles
  • Sacks leader: Lukas Van Ness — 1 sack
  • Turnovers leader: Evan Williams & Brandon Cisse — 1 interception each
  • Field goals: Trey Smack — 3-for-3 field goals, 2-for-2 extra points

When do the Packers play next?

What's next:

The Packers visit the NFC North rival Detroit Lions on Sunday, Oct. 25. Kickoff is set for 3:25 p.m. CT.

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The Source: Information in this story is from the NFL and FOX Sports, with contributions from The Associated Press. This story was reported from Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

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