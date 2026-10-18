Packers score: Green Bay beats Dallas at home on Sunday night

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The Brief The Packers beat the Cowboys 23-13 at Lambeau Field on Sunday Night Football. Jordan Love scored two touchdowns, one rushing and one passing. The Packers visit the Lions next Sunday, Oct. 25.



The Green Bay Packers defeated the Dallas Cowboys at home on Sunday Night Football, taking the lead early and never looking back.

What was the Packers score?

Big picture view:

The Packers beat the Cowboys 23-13. The Packers went into the half with a 17-0 lead and were able to hold off the Cowboys in the second half to take home the victory.

With the win, Green Bay's record is now 4-2, while the Cowboys dropped to 2-4.

How did Jordan Love play?

By the numbers:

Jordan Love scored two touchdowns on the day, the first being a passing touchdown to Matthew Golden in the first quarter. The second was a QB sneak in the second quarter from the 1-yard line. In total, Love threw for 276 yards on the day and also had one interception.

Packers stat leaders

Dig deeper:

Aside from Live, here's a look at how the Packers performed in some key statistical areas:

Rushing leader: Pierre Strong Jr. — 11 rushes, 28 rushing yards

Receiving leader: Matthew Golden — 6 catches, 104 receiving yards, 1 touchdown

Tackles leader: Keisean Nixon — 8 tackles

Sacks leader: Lukas Van Ness — 1 sack

Turnovers leader: Evan Williams & Brandon Cisse — 1 interception each

Field goals: Trey Smack — 3-for-3 field goals, 2-for-2 extra points

When do the Packers play next?

What's next:

The Packers visit the NFC North rival Detroit Lions on Sunday, Oct. 25. Kickoff is set for 3:25 p.m. CT.

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