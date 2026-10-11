Packers score: Packers dominate Bears at Lambeau Field

The Brief The Packers beat the Bears 31-7 at Lambeau Field on Sunday. Jordan Love threw for two touchdowns, Marshawn Lloyd rushed for two as well The Packers host the Dallas Cowboys next Sunday, Oct. 18.



The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears handily on both sides of the ball in a NFC North Divisional match-up at Lambeau Field.

What was the Packers score?

By the numbers:

The Packers beat the Bears 31-7. Green Bay led going into halftime, 14-7, and came out the gates hot in the second half, scoring 17 points and holding the Bears to zero.

How did Jordan Love play?

By the numbers:

Jordan Love threw two touchdown passes – both to Christian Watson – and threw for 367 passing yards.

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 11: Marshawn Lloyd #32 of the Green Bay Packers leaps into the stands after a touchdown against the Chicago Bears during the second quarter at Lambeau Field on October 11, 2026 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Daniel Expand

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Packers stat leaders

By the numbers:

Aside from Love, here's a look at how the Packers performed in some key statistical areas:

Rushing leader: Marshawn Lloyd - 10 carries, 31 yards, 2 touchdowns

Receiving leader: Christian Watson - 6 catches, 143 receiving yards, 2 touchdowns

Tackles leader: Evan Williams - 11 tackles

Sack leader: Dani Dennis-Sutton - 2 sacks

Field goals: Trey Smack - 1-for-3, 2-for-3 extra points

When do the Packers play next?

What's next:

The Packers host the Dallas Cowboys next Sunday, Oct. 18. Kickoff at Lambeau Field is set for 7:20 p.m. CT.

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