Packers score: Packers dominate Bears at Lambeau Field
GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears handily on both sides of the ball in a NFC North Divisional match-up at Lambeau Field.
What was the Packers score?
By the numbers:
The Packers beat the Bears 31-7. Green Bay led going into halftime, 14-7, and came out the gates hot in the second half, scoring 17 points and holding the Bears to zero.
How did Jordan Love play?
By the numbers:
Jordan Love threw two touchdown passes – both to Christian Watson – and threw for 367 passing yards.
GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 11: Marshawn Lloyd #32 of the Green Bay Packers leaps into the stands after a touchdown against the Chicago Bears during the second quarter at Lambeau Field on October 11, 2026 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Daniel
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Packers stat leaders
By the numbers:
Aside from Love, here's a look at how the Packers performed in some key statistical areas:
- Rushing leader: Marshawn Lloyd - 10 carries, 31 yards, 2 touchdowns
- Receiving leader: Christian Watson - 6 catches, 143 receiving yards, 2 touchdowns
- Tackles leader: Evan Williams - 11 tackles
- Sack leader: Dani Dennis-Sutton - 2 sacks
- Field goals: Trey Smack - 1-for-3, 2-for-3 extra points
When do the Packers play next?
What's next:
The Packers host the Dallas Cowboys next Sunday, Oct. 18. Kickoff at Lambeau Field is set for 7:20 p.m. CT.
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The Source: Information in this story is from the NFL and FOX Sports, with contributions from The Associated Press. This story was reported from Eden Prairie, Minnesota.