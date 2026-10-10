Packers-Bears game: How to watch rivalry Sunday on FOX6

The Brief The Packers host the Bears on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. CT on FOX6. It will be their 214th meeting, the most of any two teams in NFL history. The rivals split the regular season series the past two years.



The storied rivalry between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears gets its latest chapter Sunday, and you can watch the game on FOX6.

Packers on FOX6

How to watch:

FOX6 will carry the game in the Milwaukee market on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. CT. That means if you get FOX6 over the air or through a cable or satellite provider, you'll get the game. It's also available for FOX ONE subscribers watching from within FOX6's designated market area.

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Packers-Bears rivalry

The backstory:

The Packers have won 15 of their last 18 games against the Bears at Lambeau Field, including a 28-21 win last season. Green Bay has outscored Chicago 500-289 in those games. The rivals have split their season series each of the past two seasons.

Sunday will be the 214th time the Packers and Bears have met (including playoffs) – the most games between any two teams in NFL history. Green Bay leads the all-time series 109-98-6, and those 109 wins are the most by any one team against another in NFL history.

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By the numbers:

Head coach Matt LaFleur is 12-2 against the Bears in the regular season but lost his only playoff game against them in last year's Wild Card game. Jordan Love has 13 touchdowns and two interceptions in seven games against Chicago, posting a passer rating north of 100 in five of those games.

Why you should care:

Packers defensive lineman Jonathan Ford played for the Bears from 2024-25. Bears coaches Al Harris (passing game coordinator) and Matt Giordano (safeties) played for the Packers.

Bears linebackers T.J. Edwards and Jack Sanborn are Wisconsin Badgers alumni.

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