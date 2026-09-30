Packers add guard Kevin Zeitler, lose Jayden Reed for rest of the season

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The Brief Green Bay signed veteran guard Kevin Zeitler to help reinforce a struggling, injury-hit offensive line. Wide receiver Jayden Reed and right tackle Zach Bako-Bewele were both ruled out for the remainder of the season due to injuries. Quarterback Jordan Love acknowledged that relentless pass pressure hurt his mechanics during the Packers' recent 35-14 loss to Atlanta.



Veteran guard Kevin Zeitler is heading home to try to boost the Green Bay Packers' slumping offense, which suffered one more setback with the news that wide receiver Jayden Reed will miss the rest of the season.

What to know about Zeitler

Why you should care:

Zeitler is the latest experienced guard to sign with Green Bay as the Packers attempt to strengthen their biggest area of weakness. The Packers signed Laken Tomlinson to their 53-man roster and added Mekhi Becton to their practice squad Monday.

The 36-year-old Zeitler, who made a Pro Bowl in 2023, grew up in Waukesha. He played in college at Wisconsin before beginning his NFL career in 2012.

"Growing up a big Pack fan, enjoying the Brett Favre era and all that. Just to come back and kind of know the history, be back in the state of Wisconsin, it’s pretty great," Zeitler said after practice Wednesday. "My family’s pretty excited. I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else."

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Status of Jayden Reed

What To Know:

Also Wednesday, the Packers announced Reed would undergo season-ending surgery. He injured his neck in the first quarter of the Packers’ 20-17 overtime victory over the New York Jets on Sept. 20.

Right tackle Zach Bako-Bewele and Reed were carted off the field on consecutive plays, and neither will play again this season.

"We will definitely be missing J-Reed," quarterback Jordan Love said. "He is one of one. He is a big-time player, obviously holding down the slot position for us. He does so many great things."

Reed’s absence will force the Packers to lean more on Christian Watson and Matthew Golden. Watson has 17 catches for 284 yards and four touchdowns, and Golden has 15 catches for 253 yards and one score.

Problems with the offensive line

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Green Bay’s main issue has been the offensive line’s inability to establish any rhythm.

Rookie fifth-round draft pick Jager Burton started last Thursday's loss to Atlanta in place of injured left guard Aaron Banks. Right guard Jacob Monk had only one career start before this season. Neither player has been effective.

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Banks and Monk didn't practice Wednesday. Banks is dealing with knee and toe injuries while Monk has a quadriceps issue.

The Packers (1-2) would like to get their veteran newcomers on the field as soon as possible, perhaps as soon as Sunday at Tampa Bay (0-3). All three of Green Bay's new guards were first-round draft picks.

"I think it just calms down the O-line," coach Matt LaFleur said. "When you have veterans in there who have been through the war — certainly we’ve got young guys playing beside them — that can definitely settle things down."

Green Bay failed to protect Love and gained just 17 yards on nine carries in its 35-14 loss to the Falcons. Love said Wednesday he needs to start making quicker decisions and noted how the pressure he's been facing has impacted his fundamentals.

"Going back and watching this last game, there’s definitely some plays — especially later in the game — where we talked about my feet are just getting a little bit off," Love said. "And that definitely is some of the pressure being a factor in that. In that scenario, I’ve just got to be better right there."

Zeitler has made 213 starts for Cincinnati, Cleveland, the New York Giants, Baltimore, Detroit and Tennessee while primarily playing right guard. He underwent surgery for a leg injury after playing for Tennessee last season.

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"The best part about playing for all these teams over the years is I’ve had access to almost every type of offense here and there," Zeitler said. "So right now it’s just learning the terminology, but all the concepts I’ve done in some way, shape or form. Now it’s just learning how the guys talk, how they space themselves, how it all works out."

Tomlinson has played for Detroit (2015-16), San Francisco (2017-21), the New York Jets (2022-23), Seattle (2024) and Houston (2025). All but one of his 162 starts have come at left guard.

Becton was a right guard for the Philadelphia Eagles when they won the Super Bowl in the 2024 season. He started 14 games for the Los Angeles Chargers last season and had surgery in March for a torn labrum.