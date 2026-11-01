Milwaukee fans cement Brewers World Series win with permanent ink

The Brief The Milwaukee Brewers won the World Series, prompting fans to celebrate across the city. A local tattoo shop offered free commemorative flash tattoos alongside a winter coat drive. More than 150 fans lined up, donating over a dozen bags of coats during the event.



Fates Aligned Tattoo offered free flash tattoos to Brewers fans to commemorate the World Series win.

Brewers tattoos

Local perspective:

Fans didn't pay for the ink, but they are paying it forward with a coat drive. While not required to get a tattoo, the shop asked for donations ahead of the winter weather, and people delivered.

"It’s actually pretty crazy. We knew it was going to be good, but we didn’t think it was going to be this busy," said Chacho Lopez, owner and artist at Fates Aligned Tattoo.

While the championship is still sinking in, for Brewers fans, this memory sticks for good.

Lopez said more than 150 people lined up Sunday to get a tattoo and had over a dozen bags of donations for the coat drive.