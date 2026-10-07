Brewers vs. Padres: NLDS Game 4 watch party at American Family Field

The Brief The Brewers and Padres meet again at Petco Park on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 9 p.m. CT on FS1 and FOX One. A watch party will be held at the UW Credit Union Plaza at American Family Field.



The San Diego Padres avoided a sweep with their first win of the National League Division Series, setting up another meeting with the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Brewers and Padres meet again at Petco Park on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 9 p.m. CT on FS1 and FOX One.

Watch party

What you can do:

A watch party will be held at the UW Credit Union Plaza at American Family Field.

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Gates will open one hour prior to first pitch with a capacity of 3,000 ticketed fans. Fans are encouraged to wear their best Brewers blue and yellow, arrive early to enjoy pregame activities and bring lawn chairs and blankets.

Brewers lost to Padres in NLDS Game 3

Dig deeper:

The Padres beat the Brewers 4-3 at Petco Park on Tuesday night. For the third time in as many games, San Diego took a two-run lead before Milwaukee plated its first run.

The Brewers tied it in the top of the fifth, but never pulled ahead. Milwaukee still leads the best-of-five series 2-1.

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