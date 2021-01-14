Mickey Mantle baseball card sells for record $5.2 million

article

A Mickey Mantle baseball card sold for an enormous price.

Rob Gough, an entrepreneur and actor, bought the 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle for $5.2 million. The card was graded by PSA as a Mint 9 and is one of only six PSA 9 1952 Mickey Mantle cards in the world.

"I've dreamt of owning a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle since I was a kid collecting cards," Gough said in a news release Thursday. "It's the Mona Lisa of sports cards and I've been searching for this high-graded example talking to industry experts, dealers, auction houses, friends and I'm ecstatic that I'm now the proud owner of this iconic card."

The private deal was brokered through PWCC Marketplace — a website for those looking to buy valuable sports trading cards.

"Based on our research, this is the nicest looking 1952 Topps Mantle PSA 9 in existence," Jesse Craig, director of business development for PWCC, said in the news release.

Gough purchased the streetwear brand DOPE in 2017 and was in the movies "Billionaire Boys Club," "The Forgiven," and "Mom and Dad."

Gough has already bought the 1952 PSA 5 and PSA 6 Mickey Mantle cards, according to Indy Star.

The purchase breaks a record for sports cards. A 2009 Bowman Chrome Draft Prospects Superfactor BSF 9 Mike Trout was sold in August for $3.93 million.

