How to avoid World Series ticket scams online

The Brief The Division of Trade and Consumer Protection warns not to rush buying World Series tickets, slow down and focus on how and where to buy the tickets. Buyers should start with an established platform that will guarantee the ticket. Use your credit card, they offer better protection against fraudulent charges.



Brewers fans looking to get their hands on World Series tickets may want to consider following a few simple steps to avoid being scammed.

Watch out for scams

What you can do:

The Division of Trade and Consumer Protection says many people searching the internet for affordable World Series seats should slow down and focus on how and where they buy.

Officials say buyers should start with an established platform that will guarantee the ticket and to look for the platform's policy language, it should be posted on its website.

It's recommended that when buying the tickets you should use a credit card. According to officials, credit cards offer better protection against fraudulent charges.

Buyers should also be skeptical of what they find on social media, including Instagram and Facebook.

Finally, if you do end up purchasing World Series tickets, buyers should always insist on an in-app transfer of the ticket.