World Series: Brewers Game 5 watch party at American Family Field

The Brief The Milwaukee Brewers will take on the Tampa Bay Rays for Game 5 of the World Series on Wednesday, Oct. 28 at Topicana Field. Brewers fans will have the opportunity to watch the game inside American Family Field. The Brewers lost on Tuesday, but lead the series 3-1.



The Milwaukee Brewers and the Tampa Bay Rays are headed to Game 5 of the World Series in St. Petersburg, Florida. Brewers fans will have the opportunity to watch the game inside American Family Field.

Game 5 Watch Party

The Details:

The Game 5 watch party is scheduled for Wednesday, October 28, at 7 p.m. Parking lots will open at 4:30 p.m., followed by ballpark gates at 5 p.m.

Tickets will become available to Season Seat Members starting at 10 a.m., followed by the general public sale at noon at brewers.com/Postseason.

Tickets cost $15, with a limit of six per person. Net proceeds will benefit the Brewers Community Foundation. Parking costs $15 per vehicle in preferred lots and $10 in general parking areas.



Limited seats with the best views of the scoreboard are available.

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Watch World Series Game 5

Timeline:

The Milwaukee Brewers face the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 5 of the World Series at Tropicana Field.

First pitch is slated for 7 p.m. It will be the third and final road game of the World Series for the Brewers.

FOX6 will carry the game in the Milwaukee market on Tuesday. That means if you get FOX6 over the air or through a cable or satellite provider, you'll get the game. It's also available for FOX ONE subscribers.

Join us for live, local World Series coverage all day on FOX LOCAL. The party starts at 4:30 a.m. and continues through the game, ending with two hours of post-game reaction from the team and fans.