Former Bucks guard Sam Merrill credits 2021 title for NBA career

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The Brief Former Bucks guard Sam Merrill credits Milwaukee’s 2021 championship with helping shape his NBA career. Merrill now plays a key role with the Cleveland Cavaliers and signed a $38 million extension. Merrill also attended Utah State with Packers quarterback Jordan Love.



Sam Merrill played just one minute in the NBA Finals during the Milwaukee Bucks' 2021 championship run, but he says the experience helped shape his career.

The former Bucks rookie is now an established player with the Cleveland Cavaliers and credits his time in Milwaukee for helping propel him forward.

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"Being a part of it was so cool, and I feel like I learned a lot that has helped me become a better player as I find my way in this league – and maybe I'll pull the Scalabrine and in 20 years tell people that I was playing and hitting threes and all that stuff but such a fun experience," said Merrill.

Merrill referenced former NBA player Brian Scalabrine, who became a fan favorite despite limited playing time during a championship season.

"It's such a blur," he said. "It feels like it was yesterday and twenty years ago at the same time. Everything going on with my first experience in the NBA and all of the COVID restrictions, you know, my first time really sitting on the bench, all that made it a crazy time."

Merrill also has another connection to Wisconsin. He attended Utah State University at the same time as Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love.

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"We were there all four years together, and it's so cool to see what he's turned into," Merrill said. "One of the best dudes you'll ever meet. So down to earth, as all Packers fans know, he's very mellow and levelheaded. I'm super happy to see the success he's had."

Now 29 years old, Merrill has carved out a steady role in the NBA. He answers to the nickname "Money Merrill," and recently signed a $38 million contract extension with Cleveland. So things turned out just fine for him.