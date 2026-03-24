Brewers’ William Contreras continues rise as team leader

The Brief William Contreras enters his fourth season as one of the Brewers’ most important leaders. Pitchers say Contreras builds trust, holds teammates accountable and acts like a coach on the field. The two-time All-Star also adds offensive production for Milwaukee’s lineup.



William Contreras may not be 30 yet, but he’s already one of the most important players in the Brewers clubhouse and on the field.

Much of a catcher’s work at spring training happens in the bullpen, and for Contreras, it’s the perfect place to build relationships with pitchers heading into the season.

"Oh, man, I mean, he's the best in the game. So I think any time a pitcher has that back there, it just is a different level of comfort, knowing that you got an absolute bulldog back there," said DL Hall.

That trust between pitcher and catcher is essential, and Hall says Contreras builds it quickly.

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"Whether it comes to skill and just being able to help you out with pitches and whatnot, or whether you just got him at your back if something were to go down, both of them you're comfortable with," he said. "So, it's awesome having him back there."

Quinn Priester says Contreras also holds pitchers accountable.

"He's there to hold you accountable. Just in times where the season gets long, hey, you look this way or that way. He doesn't pull his punches. And I think that's a good thing," Priester said. "Having a catcher gives that much of a crap to make sure that every single guy in there is giving their best, because he's back there wearing it nine innings every day."

Pitching coach Chris Hook says Contreras’ leadership comes naturally.

"He's not a big talker, but he's such a good baseball player. And there's an intensity and an accountability to our pitchers. It's like, if they don't throw a ball where he's supposed to throw it, he's going to let them know," Hook said. "And it's good to have that, because us coaches have such a high standard. But I think William's standard is even higher."

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Hook also says Contreras’ instincts behind the plate make him like another coach on the field.

"I don't think there's too many obvious all-star catchers who have performed super well as an offensive player," said Hook.

Contreras, a two-time All-Star, has quickly become a cornerstone for the Brewers since arriving ahead of the 2023 season and continues to grow as both a leader and performer.

He also played for Team Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic this spring.