Brewers score: Milwaukee wins NLDS Game 1 in down-to-the-wire finish

The Brief The Brewers beat the Padres 3-2 in Game 1 of the NLDS at American Family Field. Jackson Chourio hit a two-run home run, and William Contreras hit a solo shot. The Brewers are back on the field for Game 2 of the NLDS on Sunday, Oct. 4.



The Milwaukee Brewers took Game 1 of the National League Division Series over the San Diego Padres in a down-to-the-wire finish at American Family Field on Saturday night.

What was the Brewers score?

By the numbers:

The Brewers beat the Padres 3-2. San Diego jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second inning, but Milwaukee evened the score in the third and pulled ahead in the seventh.

Brewers box score

By the numbers:

Jackson Chourio hit a two-run home run that got the Brewers on the board, and William Contreras hit a solo home run that gave Milwaukee the lead. Jake Bauers had two hits.

Jacob Misiorowski pitched four innings, allowing two earned runs on four hits and a walk. He struck out four San Diego batters. Antonio Senzatela, Aaron Ashby, Abner Uribe, DL Hall and Trevor Megill followed in relief. Hall was credited with the win, Megill the save.

Off the roof

Local perspective:

San Diego threatened to take the lead in the top of the ninth inning when Ty France drove a pitch high and deep out to left field. The ball hit off a wire of the closed American Family Field roof and dropped into Chourio's glove. The call of out on the field was upheld upon review.

When do the Brewers play next?

What's next:

The Brewers are back on the field for Game 2 of the NLDS on Sunday, Oct. 4. First pitch is slated for 3 p.m. CT.

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