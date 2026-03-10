Brewers savor Phoenix food scene during spring training

The Brief Brewers players say Phoenix offers a wide range of food options during spring training, including sushi, pizza and steakhouses. Several players highlighted favorite spots such as Trevor’s Pizza Bar, Ocean 44 and Harumi Sushi. The team will return to Milwaukee on March 23 for an exhibition game against the Cincinnati Reds.



Milwaukee Brewers players say the Phoenix area offers plenty of great food options during spring training, from steakhouses to sushi spots and pizza favorites.

While spending the spring in Arizona, Brewers players have found their go-to restaurants across the Valley of the Sun.

"Honestly, my favorite place is a place here called Trevor's Pizza Bar," said Jacob Misiorowski. "I love their little spicy pizza, so it's delicious."

"There's a good sushi spot in Phoenix called Harumi, which I've been to a couple of times," said Logan Henderson. "I really enjoyed that."

For pitcher Jared Koenig, one favorite chain stands out during the team’s time in Arizona.

"Oh yeah, I love a Waffle House so much. And I don't get it when I'm at my parents' house. I don't get it when I am in Cleveland. Milwaukee doesn't have a Waffles House. So, like that's, that's like a luxury for me out here, and I enjoy it," said Koenig.

Some players are also enjoying upscale steakhouses while in the Phoenix area.

"I mean you can get a steak anywhere, but I just went there last night. Steak 44 here in Phoenix is just very classy, top-notch steak," said Chad Patrick. "We enjoy it every time we go."

"Good steakhouse in Glendale called Fleming's, which, you know, took my girlfriend there the other day, which I really enjoyed," said Henderson.

Henderson says he has also been cooking more during spring training as he focuses on staying healthy.

"You know it's been cooking in a lot. You know trying to, trying to eat healthier and stay on the diet. So, and just trying to add to my arsenal in the kitchen. So I want to be. I want to become a really good cook," he said. "So that's what we've been doing right now. It's cooking a lot."

Brewers players say they will soon be enjoying their favorite Milwaukee restaurants as well when the team returns for the season. The Brewers are scheduled to return to Milwaukee on March 23 for an exhibition game against the Cincinnati Reds.

