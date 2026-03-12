Brewers prepare for ABS challenge system in 2026 season

The Brief MLB’s Automated Ball-Strike System allows players to challenge ball and strike calls during games. Brewers players and coaches are testing the ABS system during spring training ahead of the 2026 season. Each team receives two challenges per game and keeps them if the review overturns the call.



Major League Baseball’s newest technology could change how players react in the blink of an eye this season.

The Automated Ball-Strike System, known as ABS, allows players to challenge a ball or strike call during a game. The system is being tested during spring training as teams prepare for its potential use during the 2026 season.

Brewers manager Pat Murphy said understanding when to use a challenge will be just as important as making one.

"It's going to be developed here in spring training," Murphy said. "It takes time. Most importantly, it's situational, you know what I mean? Like, you have to understand the game situation."

Each team will receive two challenges per game. If a challenge is correct, the team keeps it. If it’s incorrect, the challenge is lost.

Murphy said the timing of when to challenge a call will likely become part of the game’s strategy.

"There's a strategy to when to tap your helmet. For the catcher, the same way. There's a game situation that says, this is a good time. And I can tell you, there's good times in the first inning. There's good times in the second inning. There's a good time. It's just when that is, what pitch that is," said Murphy.

Some players already have experience with ABS from the minor leagues.

"I'm used to ABS and I like it. I know some pitchers may be against it, but as a position player, I like the speed of the game and be able to, you know what I'm saying, challenge calls if you feel like it's borderline, so I enjoy it," said Akil Baddoo, Brewers outfielder.

Others are still adjusting to how the automated strike zone may affect pitching and hitting.

"I'm a little torn with it, you know, the zone is definitely smaller. I don't know, you know, like some pitches, they can clip the zone at certain angles. But you know those are probably strikes anyway with umpires, so, yeah, no, it'll be new, it'll be challenging," said David Hamilton, Brewers infielder.

Pitchers say the system can also create new frustrations when a challenge reveals a tighter strike zone than expected.

"I just know that every time I've challenged, I've been wrong because that's just how much tighter the zone is. And what my eyes see versus what the catcher or the hitter sees is a little different because you want calls to go in your way. So I mean, I think it's cool to have. But it's also, it can hurt you too," said Chad Patrick, Brewers pitcher.

Murphy said he would prefer pitchers focus on throwing pitches rather than challenging calls.

"They’re not involved. Make pitches. I think that’s the best way to make pitches," said Murphy.

Pitcher Aaron Ashby agrees the decision should mostly belong to the catcher.

"I don't think a should ever challenge a pitch. And I don't think, I hope none of our guys challenge a pitch. I'm not going to say they won't, because ego gets involved. But yeah, I mean, I think that should be up to the catcher. I think the catch, our guy, William, knows the strikes really well. He'll probably challenge the most pitches on the team," said Aaron Ashby, Brewers pitcher.

Players also say challenges can create an interesting dynamic between hitters and umpires.

"When I would challenge, and I would lose, you can tell it'll give that umpire a sense of like, yeah, I'm right, try me again. I'm still going to try you, because it's still my AB. You're not going to be perfect, all right? So it's like one of those back and forth things, but I feel it's good for both sides, you know?" said Baddoo.

Murphy said players will still have freedom to challenge calls, but that could change if the decisions aren’t working.

"I don't want to put a leash on anyone, I really don't. I want all players to feel that freedom. Going to be when a guy does it two or three times, and he's 0 for 3 in situations that aren't good, then we could take away that privilege," said Murphy.

The Brewers have been working with the ABS system throughout spring training as they prepare for the 2026 season.

