Brewers pitching coach Chris Hook key to staff’s decade of success

The Brief Brewers pitching coach Chris Hook is entering his ninth season helping develop the team’s pitchers. Players and team leaders say Hook’s ability to connect with pitchers is a major reason for Milwaukee’s success. Hook will again work with a young pitching staff as the Brewers prepare for the new season.



The Milwaukee Brewers have built a reputation over the last decade for holding everyone in the organization to a high standard — and that culture extends throughout the coaching staff.

At the center of it is manager Pat Murphy, whose personality often makes him the face of the staff. But right beside him is pitching coach Chris Hook, who has played a major role in developing the Brewers’ pitchers.

Aaron Ashby says Hook’s belief in the players is one of the biggest reasons for that success.

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"First, he believes that everyone here can be great. There's a reason why you're in the big leagues," he said. "There's a reason you're in big-league spring training."

That belief has been especially meaningful for pitcher Logan Henderson, who is attending only his second big league spring training camp.

"Hooky's been amazing for me. I think I've learned a tremendous amount from him in the last, I guess, year. So in the small amount of time I spent in the big leagues last year, he's just very good at communicating the little things to the guys," Henderson said.

Hook says building relationships with players is key to helping them reach their potential.

"I think that's a good word. You've got to connect, and you got to kind of have an understanding and have empathy on where they're at in their career," he said. "And I think sometimes, you know, we all have you have a vision for a player. Right. And we think maybe he can get there. Corbin Burns, Brandon Woodruff."

Brewers general manager Matt Arnold says Hook’s ability to connect with pitchers is something he has seen for years.

"I've known Hooky for probably 20 years and just a really good person. And everyone trusts him. He's just a guy that's earned that kind of respect from our pitchers just for so many years and how much he cares about our guys. And he does a wonderful job," said Arnold.

Even newcomers to the organization quickly notice Hook’s impact.

"I think he just watches, he watches and assesses, and it's just very simple," said Kyle Harrison, Brewers pitcher. "That's a good way to put it, and he's going to be out there every day, watching me catch, play, so he's going to know me just as well as myself, so that's very important and like I said earlier, it's the attention to detail and that's what he's doing each and every day whether it's in my catch play, we're holding each other accountable."

Players say Hook balances attention to detail with allowing pitchers to develop in their own way.

"He allows you to be you until he feels the need that it's time for him to say something to help you out. To get better. He's done a tremendous job helping me in those situations and doing a lot for me. So he means a lot to me," said Chad Patrick, Brewers pitcher.

Patrick also says Hook’s personality helps keep the clubhouse loose.

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"I really love the goofiness part, because it's not as uptight as it may seem," he said. "But also, we're getting the job done."

Jared Koenig says Hook’s dedication to the pitchers stands out the most.

"I think the biggest thing is he cares, and he wants to be the best, he wants us to be the best. So, he's always tweaking and trying to help you get what you need, whatever that may be, whether it be a small minor adjustment or a major adjustment. He's just invested in all of us, and it's fantastic," he said.

Hook is now in his ninth season as the Brewers’ pitching coach, and once again will play a key role as the team works to develop a young pitching staff this season.

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