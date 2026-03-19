Brewers pitcher Quinn Priester opens season on injured list

The Brief Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Quinn Priester will start the 2026 season on the injured list with thoracic outlet syndrome in his right shoulder. Priester says he gained confidence during the 2025 season and credits teammate Brandon Woodruff for helping his development. Brewers manager Pat Murphy says the team is optimistic Priester can return without surgery after treatment and recovery.



Not many fans knew Quinn Priester when he arrived in Milwaukee in 2025. By October, he had become a key part of the Brewers’ success.

Now entering his first full season with the team, Priester is aiming to build on that momentum — even as he starts the year on the injured list.

Priester joined the Brewers in an early-season trade from the Boston Red Sox and is now experiencing his first full spring training with the club at American Family Fields of Phoenix.

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"I think when you get a guy like a Priester or whomever mid-season, and you've got to catch them up to speed, it becomes really difficult because you've got to change if you're doing a delivery change or a mindset change. It takes some time, and it takes some trust, right," said Chris Hook, Brewers pitching coach.

"Quite frankly, I kind of hopped on the coattails last year and started to, as the season gone on, figured out what that meant to put this uniform on every day," said Quinn Priester.

Now more comfortable in the clubhouse and on the field, Priester says his focus is the same as the rest of the team.

"I think whether it's your second year or your ninth or your 13th, whoever it is, or your first year with this team you know everyone wants the same thing and that's to win. That's, you know, bringing World Series to Milwaukee," said Priester.

He credits veteran pitcher Brandon Woodruff for helping him grow.

"When we saw that he was coming back, I was super excited. The things I've been able to learn and pick up from him, just whether it's watching how incredible he is with his routine and disciplined it is in the routine, how he treats other people, not only player to player, but just as a human being," said Priester.

Priester says he believes he belongs at the major league level, even with challenges ahead.

"I just think there's no doubt in my mind that I belong in the major leagues and can compete at the major league level. And that's not to say there's not going to be hiccups. There's not gonna be adversity to overcome," said Priester.

That adversity surfaced this offseason, when Priester began experiencing wrist discomfort that carried into spring training.

Brewers manager Pat Murphy said the team worked to determine the cause.

"We’ve got him on a regimented program and medications to make sure that we rule out everything," said Pat Murphy, Brewers manager.

Doctors later diagnosed Priester with thoracic outlet syndrome, a nerve issue in his right shoulder caused by pressure on the nerve.

"We’re hoping we get good progress on it, and he comes back and throws great," said Murphy.

Despite the setback, Priester remains optimistic.

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"I think what last year proved to me is that I'm more than capable to do this at a really elite level, better than most. But it's always gonna come with working and preparing the right ways before every start, because as quick as you can gain it, you can lose it too," said Priester.

Priester recorded 21 consecutive appearances without a loss for the Brewers last season and is looking to build on that success once he returns.

The team is optimistic he will not need surgery and could return sooner rather than later.

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