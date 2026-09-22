Brewers score: Milwaukee falls to Philadelphia 6-4, still clinch bye

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The Brief Zack Wheeler struck out 11 batters, including a franchise-record seven straight to open the game, leading the Phillies to a 6-4 win over the Brewers. Bryson Stott broke a sixth-inning tie with a go-ahead eighth-inning single, while Brandon Marsh added a home run and three RBIs for Philadelphia. Despite the loss, the Brewers still clinched a first round bye thanks to the Reds beating the Braves on Tuesday night also.



Zack Wheeler struck 11, including a franchise-record seven in a row to start the game, Bryson Stott hit a tie-breaking RBI single with two out in the eighth inning and the Philadelphia Phillies inched closer to clinching a playoff spot with a 6-4 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night.

Despite that, because the Reds beat the Braves on Tuesday night as well, the Brewers have clinched a first round bye.

Game recap

What To Know:

Brandon Marsh homered, doubled and drove in three runs for Philadelphia, which began play holding the final NL wild-card spot with a four-game cushion over Arizona.

William Contreras had three RBIs for NL Central-leading Milwaukee. The Brewers needed a win over Philadelphia or a loss by the Braves to Cincinnati on Tuesday to clinch a bye in the wild-card round and earn home-field advantage for the NLDS. The Brewers got the latter.

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After the Brewers scored twice in the sixth off Wheeler to tie the game at 3, Stott singled to center off Colton Gordon (0-1). Garrett Mitchell’s throw went to third base to try to get Alec Bohm running from first. But the ball ricocheted off Bohm’s foot, and both he and Luis Arraez scored to make it 5-3.

Jhoan Duran earned his 33rd save after José Alvarado (5-3) got the final out of the eighth.

Wheeler was unhittable at the outset and had sights on Pablo López’s MLB record of nine K’s in a row to open a contest before Cooper Pratt grounded out to third base for the second out of the third inning. Watching Wheeler from the dugout was teammate Aaron Nola, who has a share of the MLB record with 10 consecutive strikeouts of the Mets in 2021.

The Phillies began Tuesday trailing the Padres and Cubs by one game for the top spot in the NL wild card. Philadelphia holds the tiebreaker over San Diego but not Chicago.

The Brewers dropped to 13-6 this month and were not able to extend their franchise record of 98 wins, set in Sunday’s 3-0 victory at Baltimore.

What's next:

Brewers RHP Logan Henderson (10-3, 2.51 ERA) opposes Phillies RHP Aaron Nola (7-10, 4.49) in the second game of the three-game series on Wednesday night.