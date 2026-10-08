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Brewers score: Milwaukee eliminates San Diego, advances to NLCS

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Milwaukee Brewers
Published October 8, 2026 12:23 AM CDT
Published October 8, 2026 12:23 AM CDT

The Brief

    • The Milwaukee Brewers beat the San Diego Padres 3-1 on Wednesday night.
    • The Brewers now advance to the National League Championship Series (NLCS) to face the L.A. Dodgers.
    • The first game of that series is on Sunday, Oct. 11.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers beat the San Diego Padres and are headed back to the National League Championship Series for the second year in a row.

What was the Brewers score?

By the numbers:

The Brewers beat the Padres 3-1 at Petco Park. Both teams scored a run each in the third, with the Brewers scoring two more runs, one in the fifth and one in the sixth. The Padres couldn't answer with any more runs.

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Brewers box score

By the numbers:

Milwaukee opened the scoring in the third when Frelick reached on an infield single, stole second and came around on a single by Mitchell, an Orange County native and UCLA product.

Brewers starter and former Padres draft pick Robert Gasser threw four innings of three-hit ball, but Tatis ended his 1-for-19 skid since San Diego's playoff opener with a long shot to center in the third. It was the longest homer ever hit in the postseason at Petco Park by a San Diego player.

Padres starter Walker Buehler yielded just three hits and a run, but manager Craig Stammen replaced him with Game 1 starter Robbie Ray after William Contreras’ leadoff single in the fourth.

Mitchell then stroked a mild liner perfectly over first base and into the right-field corner leading off the fifth, and he scored on Chourio's single through the drawn-in infield. Chourio surpassed Ryan Braun for the most postseason RBIs in Brewers history.

Jake Bauers singled leading off the sixth and went to third on Cooper Pratt's ground-rule double before scoring on Frelick's sacrifice fly.

When do the Brewers play next?

What's next:

The Brewers will host Game 1 of the NLCS on Sunday, Oct. 11. It'll be a rematch against the Los Angeles Dodgers, who swept Milwaukee last year.

Get some Brewers swag!

What you can do:

Fans who want to be first to secure exclusive Brewers NLCS gear can visit the Brewers Team Store at American Family Field, starting at 9 a.m. on Thursday. NLCS postseason gear will be available in the Brewers Team Store, with new merchandise coming in daily. The collection includes Locker Room tees and caps. 

The Source: Information in this story is from MLB and FOX Sports, and the Brewers with contributions from The Associated Press. This story was reported from Milwaukee.

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