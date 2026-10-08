Brewers score: Milwaukee eliminates San Diego, advances to NLCS

The Brief The Milwaukee Brewers beat the San Diego Padres 3-1 on Wednesday night. The Brewers now advance to the National League Championship Series (NLCS) to face the L.A. Dodgers. The first game of that series is on Sunday, Oct. 11.



The Milwaukee Brewers beat the San Diego Padres and are headed back to the National League Championship Series for the second year in a row.

What was the Brewers score?

By the numbers:

The Brewers beat the Padres 3-1 at Petco Park. Both teams scored a run each in the third, with the Brewers scoring two more runs, one in the fifth and one in the sixth. The Padres couldn't answer with any more runs.

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Brewers box score

By the numbers:

Milwaukee opened the scoring in the third when Frelick reached on an infield single, stole second and came around on a single by Mitchell, an Orange County native and UCLA product.

Brewers starter and former Padres draft pick Robert Gasser threw four innings of three-hit ball, but Tatis ended his 1-for-19 skid since San Diego's playoff opener with a long shot to center in the third. It was the longest homer ever hit in the postseason at Petco Park by a San Diego player.

Padres starter Walker Buehler yielded just three hits and a run, but manager Craig Stammen replaced him with Game 1 starter Robbie Ray after William Contreras’ leadoff single in the fourth.

Mitchell then stroked a mild liner perfectly over first base and into the right-field corner leading off the fifth, and he scored on Chourio's single through the drawn-in infield. Chourio surpassed Ryan Braun for the most postseason RBIs in Brewers history.

Jake Bauers singled leading off the sixth and went to third on Cooper Pratt's ground-rule double before scoring on Frelick's sacrifice fly.

When do the Brewers play next?

What's next:

The Brewers will host Game 1 of the NLCS on Sunday, Oct. 11. It'll be a rematch against the Los Angeles Dodgers, who swept Milwaukee last year.

Get some Brewers swag!

What you can do:

Fans who want to be first to secure exclusive Brewers NLCS gear can visit the Brewers Team Store at American Family Field, starting at 9 a.m. on Thursday. NLCS postseason gear will be available in the Brewers Team Store, with new merchandise coming in daily. The collection includes Locker Room tees and caps.