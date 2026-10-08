Brewers score: Milwaukee eliminates San Diego, advances to NLCS
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers beat the San Diego Padres and are headed back to the National League Championship Series for the second year in a row.
What was the Brewers score?
By the numbers:
The Brewers beat the Padres 3-1 at Petco Park. Both teams scored a run each in the third, with the Brewers scoring two more runs, one in the fifth and one in the sixth. The Padres couldn't answer with any more runs.
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Brewers box score
By the numbers:
Milwaukee opened the scoring in the third when Frelick reached on an infield single, stole second and came around on a single by Mitchell, an Orange County native and UCLA product.
Brewers starter and former Padres draft pick Robert Gasser threw four innings of three-hit ball, but Tatis ended his 1-for-19 skid since San Diego's playoff opener with a long shot to center in the third. It was the longest homer ever hit in the postseason at Petco Park by a San Diego player.
Padres starter Walker Buehler yielded just three hits and a run, but manager Craig Stammen replaced him with Game 1 starter Robbie Ray after William Contreras’ leadoff single in the fourth.
Mitchell then stroked a mild liner perfectly over first base and into the right-field corner leading off the fifth, and he scored on Chourio's single through the drawn-in infield. Chourio surpassed Ryan Braun for the most postseason RBIs in Brewers history.
Jake Bauers singled leading off the sixth and went to third on Cooper Pratt's ground-rule double before scoring on Frelick's sacrifice fly.
When do the Brewers play next?
What's next:
The Brewers will host Game 1 of the NLCS on Sunday, Oct. 11. It'll be a rematch against the Los Angeles Dodgers, who swept Milwaukee last year.
Get some Brewers swag!
What you can do:
Fans who want to be first to secure exclusive Brewers NLCS gear can visit the Brewers Team Store at American Family Field, starting at 9 a.m. on Thursday. NLCS postseason gear will be available in the Brewers Team Store, with new merchandise coming in daily. The collection includes Locker Room tees and caps.
The Source: Information in this story is from MLB and FOX Sports, and the Brewers with contributions from The Associated Press. This story was reported from Milwaukee.