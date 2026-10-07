Brewers score: Milwaukee comes up short in San Diego

The Brief The Brewers lost to the Padres 4-3 in NLDS Game 3. William Contreras hit a solo home run, and Christian Yelich recorded his first postseason RBI since 2018. Milwaukee and San Diego meet for Game 4 on Wednesday, Oct. 7.



The Milwaukee Brewers couldn't complete the sweep and will face the Padres once again after San Diego earned its first win of the National League Division Series.

What was the Brewer score?

By the numbers:

The Padres beat the Brewers 4-3 at Petco Park. For the third time in as many games, San Diego took a two-run lead before Milwaukee plated its first run. The Brewers tied it in the top of the fifth, but never pulled ahead. Milwaukee still leads the best-of-five series 2-1.

Jake Cronenworth of the San Diego Padres crosses home plate after hitting a solo home run in the fifth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers on Oct. 6. (Photo by Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Brewers box score

By the numbers:

William Contreras hit a solo home run that got the Brewers on the board in the fourth inning, and Jackson Chourio drove in Cooper Pratt with a sacrifice fly to even the score in the fifth. Christian Yelich singled-in Contreras in the seventh, his first postseason RBI since 2018.

That's where the scoring stopped for both teams, though Milwaukee did threaten in the ninth. Yelich hit into a double-play with two men on to end the game.

Dustin May surrendered two runs on three hits and two walks over three innings of work to start the game. He also fanned three San Diego batters. JoJo Romero was up next; he gave up a solo home run and was credited with the loss. Antonio Senzatela followed and allowed an unearned run. DL Hall and Abner Uribe rounded things out on the mound.

When do the Brewers play next?

What's next:

The Brewers and Padres meet again at Petco Park on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 9 p.m. CT on FS1 and FOX One.