Brewers offseason milestones; players celebrate weddings, a baby

After a memorable 2025 season, several Milwaukee Brewers players spent the offseason celebrating major life milestones before returning to spring training.

Spring training marks the start of another baseball season, but for many Brewers players, some of the biggest moments happened away from the field during the offseason.

Milestone moments often define baseball history, but life-changing moments can define the players behind those highlights.

Blake Perkins began his offseason by marrying his wife, Falyn.

"Best day of my life. Couldn't be happier," he said. "It was definitely a little bit of a busier offseason because of the wedding planning, but very worth it, and I am excited for the future."

His teammate and close friend Sal Frelick attended the wedding.

"I was with him when he met Falyn, his now wife, and kind of watched their relationship grow. And yeah, it's a beautiful day out here, and I was really excited to share that," Frelick said.

Quinn Priester also got married in November, tying the knot with his wife, Reagan.

"It's awesome. My wife, Reagan, and I got to do a honeymoon in St. Lucia," Priester said. "And it was honestly one of the best weeks of our lives. So we're excited. But yeah, so it was a fun off season."

Jared Koenig, who got married during the 2025 All-Star break, was finally able to take his honeymoon once the season ended.

"I went to Antigua and St. Lucia, so it ended up being eight days in Antiguan and [...] five nights in St. Lucia," he said.

Jacob Misiorowski also had major news during the offseason.

"Got engaged, and got a new house, and so it was fun," he said. "It was a fun off-season."

For Brandon Lockridge, the biggest milestone came with the birth of his son.

"We had him back in June, so got traded in the process. My wife couldn't travel, so the first couple of months not being able to be with him as much was kind of tough," Lockridge said. "So I really embraced that this off-season, spent basically every day with him, and it was really cool."

While players return to Arizona focused on the upcoming season, many say those personal moments helped make the offseason even more memorable.

The Brewers will open the 2026 season on March 26 against the Chicago White Sox at American Family Field.