Brewers score: Milwaukee scores 6 runs in 1st inning, tops Seattle 7-4

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The Brief The Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Seattle Mariners 7-4 on Thursday to take two out of three games in the series, driven by a six-run first inning. Garrett Mitchell led the Brewers' offense, going 3-for-4 with a two-run double, an eighth-inning solo home run, and three RBIs. Seattle pulled within two runs after driving out Brewers starter Robert Gasser in the fourth inning, but Milwaukee's bullpen held the lead to seal the win.



Garrett Mitchell and Gary Sánchez each hit two-run doubles during a six-run first inning, and the MLB-best Milwaukee Brewers beat the Seattle Mariners 7-4 on Thursday.

Game recap

What we know:

Mitchell also homered in the eighth, finishing 3 for 4 with three RBIs as Milwaukee took two of three from Seattle. The series included the Brewers' 22-0 win on Tuesday night that matched the record for the biggest shutout in baseball’s modern era. Milwaukee has won seven straight home series.

George Kirby (8-10) had a nightmarish first inning, walking the leadoff batter and giving up six hits. Sánchez got the Brewers on the board and Joey Ortiz added an RBI single. Mitchell's double made it 5-0 and David Hamilton drove in the last run with another double.

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Kirby worked 3 1/3 innings, allowing six runs on nine hits.

Staked to the big lead, Brewers starter Robert Gasser lasted just 3 2/3 innings and was lifted mid-at-bat by manager Pat Murphy after falling behind in the count to Randy Arozarena. Gasser gave up four hits and four runs.

Brendan Donovan had a two-run double for Seattle, and Dominic Canzone's RBI single got the Mariners within 6-4 in the fourth.

Chad Patrick (7-4) pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings in relief. Trevor Megill retired the side in order in the ninth for his 23rd save in 25 opportunities.

Mitchell belted a 420-foot homer to center off Jhonathan Díaz with one out in the eighth.

Mariners shortstop Brock Rodden singled in the second and had a hit in each of his first six major league games.

What's next:

Brewers: Open a series against visiting Atlanta with a marquee pitching matchup: RHP Jacob Misiorowski (12-5, 1.75) against Braves LHP Chris Sale (12-8, 2.16).

Mariners: RHP Emerson Hancock (6-7, 3.35 ERA) starts Friday against the visiting Chicago Cubs and LHP Matthew Boyd (8-2, 4.02).