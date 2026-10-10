Brewers-Dodgers NLCS: How to watch Sunday on FOX6

The Brief The Brewers host the Dodgers in Game 1 of the NLCS on Sunday, Oct. 11. It's a rematch of last year's championship series, which Los Angeles won in four games. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. CT on FOX6.



The Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers meet again in the National League Championship Series, and you can watch Game 1 on FOX6.

Brewers on FOX6

How to watch:

FOX6 will carry the game in the Milwaukee market on Sunday. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. CT. That means if you get FOX6 over the air or through a cable or satellite provider, you'll get the game. It's also available for FOX ONE subscribers watching from within FOX6's designated market area.

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Brewers-Dodgers history

The backstory:

This marks the second consecutive season that the Brewers and Dodgers meet with a trip to the World Series on the line. Last season, Los Angeles swept Milwaukee in the NLCS.

The Brewers went 5-3 against the Dodgers this regular season. The Dodgers took two-of-three in Milwaukee, while the Brewers took three-of-four in Los Angeles.

Sunday's game starts the fourth postseason meeting between the clubs. In 2018, Los Angeles beat Milwaukee in the NLCS in seven games. In 2020, the Dodgers swept the Brewers in the Wild Card Series.

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What's on the line?

Why you should care:

The Brewers led Major League Baseball with a franchise-record 103 wins in the regular season and finished at or near the top of baseball in a number of key statistical categories. But they're still chasing their first trip to the World Series since 1982.

If Milwaukee can get past Los Angeles, it would be their first postseason series victory against the Dodgers. It would also give the Brewers their second World Series appearance in franchise history.

What's next:

The winners of the American and National league championship series go head-to-head in the World Series starting Friday, Oct. 23. The World Series will air on FOX and stream on FOX ONE.