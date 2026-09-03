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Crow-Armstrong hits 39th homer to back Gausman, Cubs top Brewers 2-1

By  and Matt Carlson
Associated Press
Milwaukee Brewers
Published September 3, 2026 9:18 PM CDT
Published September 3, 2026 9:18 PM CDT
article

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 03: Pete Crow-Armstrong #4 of the Chicago Cubs hits a two-run home run in the third inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field on September 03, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Sage Zipeto/Getty Images)

The Brief

    • The Chicago Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 to split their four-game series, powered by Pete Crow-Armstrong's 39th home run of the season.
    • Kevin Gausman struck out nine over seven sharp innings to earn the win, out-dueling Brewers rookie Logan Henderson, who also pitched seven strong innings.
    • Andrew Vaughn provided Milwaukee's lone run with a solo home run onto Waveland Avenue, ending a 24-game homer drought.

CHICAGO - Pete Crow-Armstrong hit his 39th homer, Kevin Gausman threw seven sharp innings and the Chicago Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 on Thursday night.

Game Recap

What we know:

The Cubs salvaged a split of a four-game series with the NL-Central leading Brewers and are eight games behind in the division standings. Milwaukee, which leads the season series 4-6, will host the Cubs for three games next week.

Gausman (9-11) allowed one run on five hits in his sixth start with the Cubs since they acquired the veteran right-hander from Toronto at the trade deadline. He struck out nine and walked one.

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Brewers and Cubs split the series in Chicago, fans talk about the rivalry
Brewers and Cubs split the series in Chicago, fans talk about the rivalry

Brewers and Cubs split the series in Chicago, fans talk about the rivalry

There was no shortage of Brewers fans at Wrigley Field for the Brewers-Cubs series. FOX6's Sam Kraemer chatted with a few of them about the intense rivalry.

Brewers rookie Logan Henderson (9-3) yielded two runs on three hits in seven innings, striking out seven and walking none. The 24-year-old right-hander's three-game winning streak ended, even though he's allowed just five runs and has a 1.67 ERA over his last four starts.

Henderson retired 14 straight after Crow Armstrong’s two-run drive in the third inning put the Cubs ahead and moved the All-Star center fielder to one behind Philadelphia’s Kyle Schwarber for the major league home run lead. Crow-Armstrong golfed Henderson’s low changeup 413 feet to the basket in center field.

Milwaukee’s Andrew Vaughn hit a solo shot over the left-field bleachers in the fourth to end a 24-game home-run drought and cut it to 2-1. Vaughn's 420-foot drive came off a low, inside corner splitter and reached Waveland Avenue.

Ryan Zeferjahn pitched a scoreless eighth and Ryan Rolison tossed a 1-2-3 ninth for his second save.

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Crow-Armstrong was named NL Player of the Month for August, when he went deep 14 times, before the game.

What's next:

Brewers: LHP Shane Drohan (7-5, 3.75 ERA) faces Reds RHP Rhett Lowder (6-8, 5.14) in Cincinnati on Friday night.

Cubs: LHP Shota Imanaga (8-10, 4.01) takes the mound against Marlins RHP Janson Junk (6-8, 4.11) at Miami on Friday night.

The Source: The Associated Press provided this article.

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