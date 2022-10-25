Managing fall leaves

Use those fall leaves to your advantage! Melinda Myers has tips on how leaves can become a free garden resource.



Melinda has two FREE webinars coming up!



October 26, 2022, 6:30 p.m.

Webinar: Year-round Perennial Garden Maintenance

Develop a year-round plan for keeping your garden looking its best. Melinda will take you through all four seasons of perennial garden care. We will discuss perennial gardening tasks from planting to winter care and all the needed maintenance in between. This includes deadheading, digging, dividing and pest management. By the end of the session, you’ll have a calendar of care to help you boost your perennial garden’s beauty with the level of care you choose to provide.



November 2, 2022, 6:30 p.m.

Webinar: Boosting the Beauty of and Propagating Houseplants

Melinda will start by sharing tips for increasing the beauty of your houseplants with a bit of pinching and pruning. These will promote more compact, fuller growth and contain vigorous plants to their available space. Melinda will also explain when you should pinch, prune and propagate. Lastly, she’ll discuss the various propagation methods for the variety of plants you may have growing in your indoor garden, so you can expand your indoor plant collection.

Registration is required for each event. More information and registration can be found here.



