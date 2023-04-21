In the kitchen with Gino Salomone

Inspired by the movie ‘Somewhere in Queens,’ Gino Salomone shows us how to make a simple, Italian meal.



Gino's Easy Baked Rigatoni

1 package of Rigatoni

1 bottle of Rao's Pasta Sauce

1 package of ricotta

2 cups of shredded mozzarella/parmesan mix or just mozzarella



Make the Pasta. Bring a large pot of salted water to a rolling boil over high heat. Add the rigatoni, reduce the heat to medium-high, and cook just until al dente. You don’t want to cook it too long, because it will continue to cook in the oven. Reserve half a cup of the pasta water and then drain the pasta.

Assemble the Casserole. Stir the reserved pasta water into the meat sauce, then combine the pasta and sauce, stirring well. Pour into a greased 9×13 baking dish. Cover with a lightly greased piece of foil.

Bake. Bake the dish at 350°F for 20 minutes, or until heated through. Uncover and sprinkle the cheese over the top. Bake an additional 10 minutes, or until the cheese is melted and beginning to turn golden brown.