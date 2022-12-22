Expand / Collapse search

Holiday gifts for (almost) anyone on your list

By Fox6 News Digital Team
Published 
Real Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Toys, apparel and gift cards are some of the top Christmas gifts this holiday season. If you're still looking for some inspiration, Jen Munoz is here with some of her top picks! 

Featured Products:
Barnard Griffin Winery 
2020 Columbia Valley Riesling 
2021 Rose of Sangiovese Columbia Valley 
2021 Albariño Columbia Valley 
2017 Cotes du Rob Columbia Valley 
Straightaway Sipping Sampler Set 
Straightaway Holiday Six Pack Party Set 
Frequent Travelers Gift Set
3-in-1 Antelope Silicone Set
Airloonz Tree Balloon
AirLoonz Snowman Balloon
Magical Floating Drawing Bundle 
Incohearent Family Edition
Snoop Doggie Doggs
 

Holiday gifts for (almost) anyone on your list

Jen Munoz shares some of her top holiday gifts