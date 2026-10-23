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The Brief Participating Marcus Theatres lounges and bars are hosting game watch parties on projectors and TVs alongside specials on beer, cocktails, pizzas, and appetizers. Select locations are screening the documentaries "UECK" and "Just a Bit Outside: The Story of the 1982 Milwaukee Brewers" to honor the team's legacy. Magical Movie Rewards members who see any movie through Oct. 31 earn a voucher for a free Junior popcorn redeemable in November.



It's happening! The Brewers are in the World Series! And Marcus Theatres is hosting special screenings, watch parties, and game day food and beverage deals at participating locations in the Milwaukee area.

The celebration also includes the return of two important pieces of Milwaukee baseball history to the big screen: "UECK" and "Just a Bit Outside: The Story of the 1982 Milwaukee Brewers."

What they're saying:

"We've been waiting 44 years for a moment like this, and we couldn't be more excited to celebrate alongside our Milwaukee community," said Jeff Tomachek, President of Marcus Theatres. "From revisiting the stories that made Milwaukee baseball history to enjoying a drink with friends while cheering on the crew, we want our theatres to be another place where fans can come together and be part of the celebration."

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Celebrate at Marcus Theatres

What you can do:

The excitement extends beyond the big screen, with special offers and experiences available at participating Marcus Theatres locations.

Game Day deals

Celebrate with $5 domestic drafts, $9 Game Time Lemonades, $10 medium pizzas and half-off appetizers.

Some free popcorn

Magical Movie Rewards members who see any movie through Oct. 31 will receive a voucher for one free Junior popcorn, redeemable Nov. 4–24. Those who are not members can sign up for free before their visit to become eligible.

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Game day fun

Cheer on Milwaukee with fellow fans while catching the action on TVs and digital television projectors in Marcus Theatres’ bars and lounges. Enjoy food, drinks and a lively game-day atmosphere at participating locations, including:

Movie Tavern Brookfield

Marcus Majestic Cinema of Brookfield

Marcus Renaissance

Marcus Menomonee Falls

Marcus North Shore Cinema

Marcus BistroPlex

Fans can also visit The Wall at Gurnee Cinema for a sports bar experience.

Revisit Milwaukee baseball history

Catch special screenings of "UECK" and "Just a Bit Outside: The Story of the 1982 Milwaukee Brewers" at the below Marcus Theatres locations:

Marcus Bay Park Cinema, Ashwaubenon

Marcus Green Bay East Cinema, Green Bay

Marcus Hillside Cinema, Delafield

Marcus Hollywood Cinema, Appleton

Marcus Majestic Cinema of Brookfield, Waukesha

Marcus Menomonee Falls Cinema, Menomonee Falls

Marcus Renaissance Cinema, Sturtevant

Marcus Ridge Cinema, New Berlin

Marcus Sheboygan Cinema, Sheboygan

Marcus South Shore Cinema, Oak Creek

Marcus Valley Grand Cinema, Appleton

Tickets, participating locations, screening dates and showtimes for Marcus Theatres and Movie Tavern locations can be found on the Marcus Theatres website and in the Marcus Theatres mobile app.