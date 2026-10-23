World Series: Marcus Theatres hosting Brewers movies, watch parties
MILWAUKEE - It's happening! The Brewers are in the World Series! And Marcus Theatres is hosting special screenings, watch parties, and game day food and beverage deals at participating locations in the Milwaukee area.
The celebration also includes the return of two important pieces of Milwaukee baseball history to the big screen: "UECK" and "Just a Bit Outside: The Story of the 1982 Milwaukee Brewers."
What they're saying:
"We've been waiting 44 years for a moment like this, and we couldn't be more excited to celebrate alongside our Milwaukee community," said Jeff Tomachek, President of Marcus Theatres. "From revisiting the stories that made Milwaukee baseball history to enjoying a drink with friends while cheering on the crew, we want our theatres to be another place where fans can come together and be part of the celebration."
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Celebrate at Marcus Theatres
What you can do:
The excitement extends beyond the big screen, with special offers and experiences available at participating Marcus Theatres locations.
Game Day deals
Celebrate with $5 domestic drafts, $9 Game Time Lemonades, $10 medium pizzas and half-off appetizers.
Some free popcorn
Magical Movie Rewards members who see any movie through Oct. 31 will receive a voucher for one free Junior popcorn, redeemable Nov. 4–24. Those who are not members can sign up for free before their visit to become eligible.
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Game day fun
Cheer on Milwaukee with fellow fans while catching the action on TVs and digital television projectors in Marcus Theatres’ bars and lounges. Enjoy food, drinks and a lively game-day atmosphere at participating locations, including:
- Movie Tavern Brookfield
- Marcus Majestic Cinema of Brookfield
- Marcus Renaissance
- Marcus Menomonee Falls
- Marcus North Shore Cinema
- Marcus BistroPlex
Fans can also visit The Wall at Gurnee Cinema for a sports bar experience.
Revisit Milwaukee baseball history
Catch special screenings of "UECK" and "Just a Bit Outside: The Story of the 1982 Milwaukee Brewers" at the below Marcus Theatres locations:
- Marcus Bay Park Cinema, Ashwaubenon
- Marcus Green Bay East Cinema, Green Bay
- Marcus Hillside Cinema, Delafield
- Marcus Hollywood Cinema, Appleton
- Marcus Majestic Cinema of Brookfield, Waukesha
- Marcus Menomonee Falls Cinema, Menomonee Falls
- Marcus Renaissance Cinema, Sturtevant
- Marcus Ridge Cinema, New Berlin
- Marcus Sheboygan Cinema, Sheboygan
- Marcus South Shore Cinema, Oak Creek
- Marcus Valley Grand Cinema, Appleton
Tickets, participating locations, screening dates and showtimes for Marcus Theatres and Movie Tavern locations can be found on the Marcus Theatres website and in the Marcus Theatres mobile app.
The Source: Marcus Theatres sent FOX6 a press release.