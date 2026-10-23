The Brief Some Milwaukee Brewers fans thought they had tickets to Game 1 of the World Series. StubHub said there was an issue with the tickets, and the fans needed to find replacements. The tickets the fans were able to get cost $4,600 more and weren't together.



Some Milwaukee Brewers fans thought they had tickets to Friday night's World Series game. Then, StubHub said it couldn't deliver their tickets after all.

World Series tickets

The backstory:

Ron Wrycza, an Oconomowoc man, had three tickets for Game 1. He said he bought them the morning after the Brewers beat the Dodgers in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series so he, his wife and his 11-year-old son could go to the game.

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What they're saying:

Wrycza said there were warning signs something was wrong because his tickets didn't arrive. He said he messaged StubHub repeatedly about the tickets and was told to be patient. Then, at 1 a.m. Friday – the day of the World Series – he got an email saying there was an issue with his tickets and he needed to find replacements.

The only tickets Wrycza could find at that point were no longer together and cost more.

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"I was 4 years old, I don’t remember when they went last time, but my boy will remember it. And I’ve been a lifelong Brewers fan through the thick and the thin, and my heart stopped," he said. "I just kind of I almost feel like I went into cruise control and kind of put everything on pause for a while and went and got the tickets."

Wrycza ended up getting two tickets in one section and one ticket in another section. He paid $4,600 more than he did the first time. StubHub's policy states fans get tickets to an event or their money back, and the service refunded Wrycza's original tickets.

StubHub responds

The other side:

In a statement, StubHub said:

"Sellers were unable to complete a limited number of World Series orders. We know how much this series means to Milwaukee fans, and we're working to get as many of them as possible into the game. We have contacted everyone who was affected to let them know we are securing replacement tickets where available, with full refunds as a backstop."