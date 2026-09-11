Wisconsin woman gets $4,100 back from clinic after delay

The Brief A South Milwaukee woman fought for a year to get a refund from the billing department at her dialysis clinic. After Contact 6 reached out to the center, the woman got a phone call and an apology. FOX6 viewers say they saved more than $30,000 in August through Contact 6 interventions.



Last year, facing renal failure and weeks of dialysis, one woman got good news: her dialysis bills would be covered by a state-funded program.

Over the next year, she says she called the clinic's billing department more than 40 times asking them to refund her payments for prior treatments.

Sue Kadlick's dialysis treatment

The backstory:

Sue Kadlick's home library got her through dialysis in 2025.

"These are my favorite books," Kadlick said. "I was probably reading a book a month."

The avid reader in South Milwaukee has tremors and a kidney disorder.

"My kidneys had basically gone to sleep," Kadlick said.

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To pay for her kidney treatment, Kadlick enrolled in the state-funded Wisconsin Chronic Disease Program (WCDP).

"(In the program) you are entitled to free care for anything kidney related for the rest of your life," Kadlick said.

She was also entitled to reimbursement for the dialysis treatments she'd already paid for out-of-pocket.

"They were just ducking and dodging me," Kadlick said of her treatment center's billing department.

Getting reimbursed

What they're saying:

Kadlick says after the clinic was notified about her acceptance into the program, she spent a year trying to get her money back from the clinic.

Her best friend gave this advice.

"'Well you’ve got two choices, small claims court or Contact 6," Kadlick said.

The resolution

What we know:

Contact 6 reached out to the center, and weeks later, Kadlick finally got a refund check.

"We’re so sorry, we’re so sorry, we’re so sorry. It was a processing error," Kadlick recalled being told.

August resolutions

Big picture view:

The $4,100 that Kadlick saved are among the more than $30,000 that FOX6 viewers say Contact 6 helped them save in August.

Working behind the camera, FOX6 producer Annette helped one woman get an ambulance payment refunded after her insurance decided to cover the full bill.

Annette helped a Milwaukee woman get a refund for a gas gift card after the card rang up as empty.

Also, thanks to Contact 6, a New Berlin man got sections of his roof replaced when he was unsatisfied with his new shingles, trim and gutters.

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What's next:

Since getting her money back, Kadlick is able to relax at home and focus on her health.

"I feel great, I have more energy than a person has a right to," Kadlick said.

Reach out to Contact 6

What you can do:

Contact 6 helped resolve 16 cases last month, involving internet bills, a car repair, credit bureau and more. To find out if Contact 6 can help, file a complaint form on the FOX6 website.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Jenna Sachs and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.