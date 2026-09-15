Wisconsin State Patrol aerial enforcement in 3 counties; Sept. 15-20

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The Brief Wisconsin State Patrol pilots are scheduled to keep an eye out for traffic violations from the air this week. Pilots spot speeding or aggressive drivers from above and radio details to ground units to initiate traffic stops. Patrol areas include Winnebago, Dane and Waukesha counties.



Wisconsin State Patrol pilots will take to the skies from Sept. 15 to 20 to monitor traffic and spot violations from above.

Patrol areas include Winnebago, Dane and Waukesha counties.

Monitoring traffic from the air

What we know:

Weather permitting, the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit is set to patrol in the following areas:

Tuesday, September 15

I-41 – Winnebago County

Wednesday, September 16

US 12/18 (Beltline) – Dane County

Friday, September 18

I-94 – Waukesha County

Sunday, September 20

I-39/90/94 – Dane County

Public safety

Dig deeper:

According to a news release, the Wisconsin State Patrol's core mission is keeping the public safe by enforcing traffic laws and helping motorists reach their destinations safely.

Aerial enforcement boosts public safety by allowing pilots to spot speeding and aggressive drivers from above and direct ground units to make traffic stops, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

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To encourage drivers to follow the rules on their own, the State Patrol routinely announces its aerial enforcement missions to the public.