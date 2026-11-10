Wisconsin pilot killed in Kentucky crash identified
KENTUCKY - A Wisconsin man killed in a plane crash in Mayfield, Kentucky on Sunday, Nov. 8 has been identified as 70-year-old James Michaels of Dousman.
Plane crash details
The backstory:
According to the Graves County Sheriff's Office, emergency crews were called to Mayfield Graves County Airport for a report of a downed plane shortly after 2 p.m.
The plane was found in a field about 1.5 miles away, fully engulfed in flames.
The pilot and only occupant was found dead.
Dig deeper:
The pilot and his daughter, both from Wisconsin, were returning from an air show in Mississippi and stopped at the Kentucky airport. Both were flying their own planes, an L-39 Albatros.
After take off, the male pilot radioed that he was returning to the airport and was experiencing some issues. Shortly after, his plane went down into the field.
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The second plane flown by his daughter returned to the airport and landed safely.
The Source: Information in this post is from the Graves County Sheriff's Office.