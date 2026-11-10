Wisconsin pilot killed in Kentucky crash identified

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The Brief A Wisconsin man killed in a plane crash in Mayfield, Kentucky on Sunday, Nov. 8 has been identified. The plane was found in a field about 1.5 miles away from the airport, fully engulfed in flames. His daughter was flying her own plane alongside him and safely returned to the airport.



A Wisconsin man killed in a plane crash in Mayfield, Kentucky on Sunday, Nov. 8 has been identified as 70-year-old James Michaels of Dousman.

Plane crash details

The backstory:

According to the Graves County Sheriff's Office, emergency crews were called to Mayfield Graves County Airport for a report of a downed plane shortly after 2 p.m.

The plane was found in a field about 1.5 miles away, fully engulfed in flames.

The pilot and only occupant was found dead.

Dig deeper:

The pilot and his daughter, both from Wisconsin, were returning from an air show in Mississippi and stopped at the Kentucky airport. Both were flying their own planes, an L-39 Albatros.

After take off, the male pilot radioed that he was returning to the airport and was experiencing some issues. Shortly after, his plane went down into the field.

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The second plane flown by his daughter returned to the airport and landed safely.