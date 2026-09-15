The Brief Sept. 15 marks National Voter Registration Day. Eligible voters can sign up in one of several ways ahead of Election Day on Nov. 3. National Voter Registration Day was first celebrated in 2012 and serves as a reminder to celebrate your right to vote.



Are you registered to vote?

Election Day

Why you should care:

Sept. 15 marks National Voter Registration Day in the U.S. An annual reminder to encourage eligible voters to check their registration status and celebrate their right to vote.

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With Election Day just a few months away, here’s what you need to know if you haven’t registered to vote yet.

How to register to vote

What you can do:

You have several options when it comes to registering to vote ahead of Election Day, which is on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission's MyVote website is the state's hub for voters to find information about how to register to vote.

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To complete voter registration online, you must have a valid and unexpired Wisconsin driver's license or Wisconsin state ID. Your name, date of birth and address on file with the Department of Motor Vehicles must match the information you provide online.

It must be at least 20 days before an election in your municipality.

Register by mail

Voters can start the process online, and MyVote will provide a printable voter registration form so you can register by mail. The printed form, along with an acceptable proof of residence document, can then be mailed to your municipal clerk's office.

Mail registration closes 20 days before an election in your municipality.

Register in person

Voters can also use the printable voter registration form from the MyVote page to register in person.

The printed form, and an acceptable proof of residence document, can be delivered in person to your municipal clerk's office or brought to your polling place on Election Day.

National Voter Registration Day

The backstory:

National Voter Registration Day is a nonpartisan civic holiday that is dedicated to celebrating the country’s democracy, according to the National Voter Registration Day website.

National Voter Registration Day is celebrated every year in September.

The day was first celebrated in 2012 and since then, volunteers and team partners have worked to get over 6.5 million Americans registered to vote ahead of their next big election.