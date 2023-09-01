Wisconsin elevated fire danger, avoid outdoor burning: DNR

article

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) on Friday, Sept. 1 is asking the public to stay vigilant and avoid all outdoor burning this holiday weekend due to elevated fire danger across southern and central Wisconsin. This includes campfires.

The FOX6 Weather forecast going into Labor Day weekend indicates very hot, dry, and windy conditions Saturday through Monday. Stay up-to-date on the latest conditions and burn restrictions on the WisBurn webpage.

The DNR has responded to ten wildfires in the last week. The recent fires were small due to higher humidity and quick action by suppression resources. With the forecasted conditions and holiday recreation concerns, more fires are expected over the weekend.

Officials say outdoor enthusiasts should also be extra careful with off-road vehicles or equipment that can create a spark and start a fire. Keep in mind that weather conditions can change frequently and quickly become dangerous.