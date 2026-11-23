The Brief A nonpartisan legislative audit finds Wisconsin education officials omitted legally required report card data. Auditors say the agency adjusted scores so no school or district could receive a lower grade. State Superintendent Dr. Jill Underly called the audit's assertions factually incorrect.



The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction is being put to the test, and some lawmakers say the agency missed the mark. A nonpartisan legislative audit finds DPI's statewide report cards left out data required by state law and says it adjusted scores so no school or district could get a lower grade than the year before.

DPI school report card audit

By the numbers:

State law requires DPI to issue the report cards every year, evaluating overall performance and growth across school districts. The 2025 to 2026 school report cards were released last week, showing 95% of school districts met or exceeded state expectations. But now, the new legislative audit raises questions about how the state calculates those scores and what it means for parents trying to judge how their local schools are really doing.

Days after Milwaukee Public Schools celebrated its new state ranking, a nonpartisan audit is now calling Wisconsin's school scoring system into question.

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"I am proud to share that Milwaukee Public Schools has moved into the meets expectations category," Milwaukee Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Brenda Cassellius said Tuesday.

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Conservative groups like the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL) have long criticized DPI's statewide report cards, arguing the agency lowered its standards for schools. Now, the Legislative Audit Bureau (LAB) is putting those concerns front and center. The 146-page report reviews report cards from 2022 through 2025 – it was ordered after DPI overhauled its standardized testing benchmarks and scoring labels in 2024.

Questions over methodology

Big picture view:

Auditors found DPI made those changes without written policies and flagged how it handled 2023-24 achievement scores. Because the new test benchmarks made results incomparable to past years, DPI adjusted scores downward to match prior trends, but also kept any school from dropping below its previous score. Critics say that methodology undermines trust for families trying to compare schools.

"Not only did they change the cut scores to give a different picture of what these achievements actually looks like in these schools, but now we find that they're actually changing the scores themselves from past years to make it look like some of these schools are doing better than they really were," Lucas Vebber, deputy counsel at WILL said.

The audit also found DPI didn't follow state law, leaving required data like Advanced Placement credits and achievement gap closure off the report cards and failing to intervene at all schools where students missed minimum test standards.

Response from DPI

The other side:

DPI declined an interview, directing FOX6 Investigators to a statement from State Superintendent Dr. Jill Underly, saying the audit offers nothing new.

"This audit offers nothing new," Underly wrote. "The DPI has been transparent throughout this process, participated in multiple public legislative hearings on these issues, and repeatedly answered questions about our work. Instead of providing meaningful new information and recommendations, the audit makes factually incorrect assertions, goes beyond the scope of its review, and reads like a continuation of last legislative session's partisan political theater rather than a review conducted in good faith."

But both sides say politics shouldn't be part of the equation.

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"We need to get this right," Vebber said. "We need to stop playing politics with it, and [Underly] just needs to follow the law."

The Legislative Audit Bureau made 13 recommendations to DPI, recommending the agency report back on March 30 of next year on its progress. Meanwhile, groups like WILL say they're weighing all legal options to hold the agency accountable.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Nicole Herzog and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.