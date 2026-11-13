Wisconsin DNR deer donation program; officials urge hunters to take part

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The Brief The DNR is encouraging hunters to donate Wisconsin-harvested deer to the DNR’s Deer Donation Program. Deer harvested outside Wisconsin cannot be donated. The program helps stock food pantries and supports residents in need throughout the state.



The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is encouraging hunters to donate Wisconsin-harvested deer through the DNR’s Deer Donation Program.

Deer Donation Program

The Details:

The program helps stock food pantries and supports residents in need throughout the state. Deer harvested outside Wisconsin cannot be donated.

According to a news release, since the program began in 2000, hunters have donated more than 100,000 deer, totaling over 4 million pounds of ground venison, to help Wisconsinites in need.

What they're saying:

"This program offers communities a great opportunity to both help manage local deer populations and provide families in need with quality lean meat," said Marcus Rufledt, deer donation program manager. According to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, almost 900,000 Wisconsin residents (about 15% of the state’s population) received food assistance at least once in 2025. "Community pantries all over Wisconsin have seen a rise in demand for food assistance, especially for nutritious options like venison provided through the Deer Donation Program. This program succeeds because a lot of everyday people do a little bit extra; we are confident hunters and volunteers will continue to meet the moment."

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How it works

Hunters interested in donating a Wisconsin-harvested deer to the DNR’s Deer Donation Program should follow these steps:

Field dress the deer. Please handle the carcass as if it were destined for your own plate. A couple of bags of ice placed in the cavity will help preserve the carcass in warm weather. Register the deer through GameReg . Please note the registration confirmation number and keep it on hand when dropping off the deer. If your deer was harvested from a county that requires CWD testing, please ensure you complete the required CWD testing before or at the time of donation. An up-to-date list and map of counties where testing is required can be found on the Deer Donation Program webpage Call ahead. Contact a participating processor before dropping off the deer to make sure they have space to accept it. More processors may be added later in the season, so check back if you don’t see one currently in your area. Bring the deer to the processor. If donating a deer being tested for CWD, inform the processor and provide the CWD barcode number. The processor will not distribute the deer until the results are known.