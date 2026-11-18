The Brief A 54-year-old man with cerebral palsy survived a brutal attack by his caregiver in Mequon. Longtime friends in Delavan took him in after the attack but struggled to afford his care. The friends say Contact 6 helped them receive $4,700 in caregiver wages.



A man with cerebral palsy survived a ruthless attack in his group home by a person he trusted. He's been living with good friends ever since, though they've struggled to afford the care he needs.

The story initially came to Contact 6 as a consumer complaint about caregiver wages. It turned out, there was a wider story that the man, his friends and family were finally ready to tell.

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Man attacked at group home

The backstory:

Chris Fraser is adjusting to life living with longtime friends in Delavan. The 54-year-old lived in group homes for a decade until a brutal attack upended his life, and the life of Kimberly Sutcliffe-Steinberger.

Chris Fraser

"He’s family to us. We tell everybody he's my brother," she said. "There was no way after that happened that he could go into another group home, so we brought him to our house."

In August 2025, Fraser was severely beaten and stabbed at least nine times, including in his eye duct, back and leg. Unable to fight back, Fraser says he tried playing dead during the hours-long attack.

The attacker was his caregiver, Farhia Ahmed. Fraser was living at Caring Homes Hillview, an adult family home in Mequon. Fraser had lived in the home for three months.

Chris Fraser recovering

Caregiver charged

In court:

Ahmed was charged with first-degree intentional homicide and mayhem using a dangerous weapon. The court found her not guilty due to mental disease or defect. A criminal complaint says Ahmed also struck two other residents in the home during the attack.

At Ahmed's sentencing in Ozaukee County Court, her defense attorney, Rachel Marie Boaz, acknowledged that her client needed medical treatment: "We’re not gonna try and say she should be out in the community."

Farhia Ahmed in court

The Ozaukee County District Attorney's Office recommended in-patient treatment, as recommended by a pre-disposition report. Judge Sandy Williams committed Ahmed to 20 years of in-patient treatment without conditional release.

"You have been offered medications, and you have not taken them," said Williams told Ahmed.

Assistance District Attorney Peter Hahn read a statement from Fraser to the court.

"I was in my own home, a place I should have felt safe," Fraser's statement said. "I spent hours fighting to survive without the physical ability to fight back."

Statement read in court

Williams spoke directly to Fraser, telling him, "You are a survivor."

"He was like, 'Yes, I am a survivor. Yes, I am going to get through this," said Jane Fraser, Chris' sister.

State investigates misconduct

Dig deeper:

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services conducted a caregiver misconduct investigation at Caring Homes Hillview following the attack. DHS placed Ahmed on a caregiver misconduct registry in March for substantiated abuse. The owner of Caring Homes Hillview did not provide comment on the incident. Until the attack, Ahmed had no criminal record in Wisconsin.

Fraser's family says they agree with the court's decision. They say the attack left him fearful of new caregivers.

"He's gonna need to feel secure and safe," Jane Fraser said. "I’m just really happy that he’s with a loving family."

Fraser's mother, Bonnie Wagner, agrees: "I cannot thank them enough."

‘Pay it on time’

Why you should care:

Adapting Sutcliffe-Steinberger's home in Delavan for Fraser's physical needs has been costly. Her husband, George, built ramps and a Hoyer lift to transfer Fraser between his bed, chair, toilet and wheelchair. Sutcliffe-Steinberger left her job and signed up as Chris Fraser's paid caregiver through Wisconsin's Long-Term Care system.

"I almost wish they didn’t tell me there was pay because I don’t think I would have let myself get into the debt we got into," Sutcliffe-Steinberger said.

Sutcliffe-Steinberger says she had to withdraw from her 401k plan twice. She also accumulated penalty and overdraft fees. She wrote to Contact 6 saying Consumer Direct Care Network (CDWI) was responsible for her wages but was not releasing them properly or on-time.

"We get paid for four hours a day. Chris is up for 16 (hours)," Sutcliffe-Steinberger said. "I’m not asking for a penny more than four, but pay me the four and pay it on time."

Contact 6 steps in

The resolution:

Sutcliffe-Steinberger said they went seven weeks without the payments she expected. She says, at first, she sent emails to CDWI, then tried "rapid fire calling."

"I could tell the minute someone talked to them because then things started changing, I got emails back, calls back," she said.

Contact 6 emailed CDWI, and Sutcliffe-Steinberger and Fraser received the $4,700 they had been waiting for.

"He knows what’s going on. He can feel the tension in the house with the bills and everything," Sutcliffe-Steinberger said. "There’s no reason for that, and I’m just so grateful it's over with."

Moving on

What's next:

Sutcliffe-Steinberger says she and her husband met Fraser more than 20 years ago. Since then, they've enjoyed family dinners, taking him to Brewers' games, and even taking Fraser to Disney World for his 50th birthday.

With two chapters now closed, Fraser can finally settle into his new home where he feels protected and safe.

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CDWI said it cannot share much with Contact 6 because of privacy laws. A statement from senior director Coco Ballew said:

"Privacy rules prevent Consumer Direct Care Network Wisconsin (CDWI) from providing specific information about current or past clients and their caregivers. The caregiver was paid in accordance with the authorized services."

An Ozaukee County jail deputy said Ahmed attacked another prisoner while cleaning back in May. She pleaded guilty in that case.

Submit to Contact 6

What you can do:

Consumers who have a complaint and want Contact 6 to get involved can submit an online inquiry through FOX6's website.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Jenna Sachs and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.

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