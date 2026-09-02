Wisconsin bear hunt: 2026 season open from Sept. 9 to Oct. 13

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The Brief The 2026 Wisconsin bear hunting season is open from Sept. 9 to Oct. 13. This year, over 34,000 people applied for one of the 15,245 bear licenses available. Hunters must know the management zone in which they are licensed to hunt and the specific bear hunting regulations within that zone.



The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) wants hunters to know that the 2026 bear hunting season is open from Sept. 9 to Oct. 13.

This year saw over 34,000 applicants competing for 15,245 available bear licenses, alongside 106,000 individuals who chose to purchase preference points for upcoming lottery drawings.

Bear hunting zones

What we know:

Hunters must know the management zone in which they are licensed to hunt and the specific bear hunting regulations within that zone.

Zones A, B and D – Where dogs are permitted:

Sept. 9-15 – with the aid of bait and all other legal methods not using dogs

Sept. 16 to Oct. 6 – with the aid of dogs, the aid of bait and all other legal methods

Oct. 7-13 – with the aid of dogs only, no other methods

Zones C, E and F – Where dogs are not permitted:

Sept. 9 to Oct. 13 – with the aid of bait and all other legal methods not using dogs

The DNR reminds hunters that all bears must be registered by 5 p.m. the day after recovery, and they must submit two upper premolar teeth to the department. These samples provide important data used to monitor and ensure the health of Wisconsin’s bear population into the future.

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Bear population

What we know:

With an estimated 24,000 animals, Wisconsin maintains a thriving bear population across the state.

Covering more than half the state—primarily across the forested areas of northern and central Wisconsin—the resident bear population continues to expand slowly southward.