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The Brief Wisconsin AG Josh Kaul announced that he is suing TikTok. AG Kaul alleges in the lawsuit that TikTok knowingly deployed features that addict and harm Wisconsin children. A 2024 Pew Research Center survey found 63% of teenagers ages 13 to 17 use TikTok, and 57% use it daily.



Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul announced he is suing TikTok alleging that the app uses features that hook children and harm their mental health.

Wisconsin AG sues TikTok

The backstory:

On Wednesday, Nov. 18, AG Kaul announced a lawsuit filed in Dane County Circuit Court that says TikTok knowingly deployed features that addict and harm Wisconsin children while deceiving parents and the public about the app’s dangers.

AG Kaul in the lawsuit compares TikTok’s design to a slot machine and says features such as its recommendation engine, infinite scroll, autoplay, push notifications and LIVE are used to target children and push users to spend as much time as possible on the app.

He also alleges that these features can drive compulsive behavior, interfere with sleep and education and raise risks tied to depression, anxiety, body image issues and thoughts of self-harm in young people.

According to the U.S. Surgeon General, excessive and problematic social media use can disrupt healthy behaviors and in a review of 42 studies, found a consistent link between heavy social media use and poor sleep quality, reduced sleep duration, sleep difficulties and depression among young people.

By the numbers:

A significant share of TikTok users in the United States are children, according to the lawsuit. A 2024 Pew Research Center survey found 63% of teenagers ages 13 to 17 use TikTok, and 57% use it daily.

The lawsuit also says TikTok makes money by selling access to users and information about users to advertisers and companies selling products and that every minute spent on the platform helps generate revenue for the company.

What they're saying:

Wisconsin’s Justice Department said the case is part of its broader effort to protect kids online. In August, AG Kaul announced a multistate settlement with Meta Platforms, Inc., the owner of Facebook and Instagram, worth up to $17.1 billion. Wisconsin is set to receive $219 million and up to $313 million if certain industry conditions are met. Kaul’s office said the TikTok case also came out of a bipartisan multistate investigation.

"We owe it to our kids to stand up for a world in which they’re free to learn and grow up without being commoditized for the profit of big tech companies. With this suit, we’re seeking change and accountability," said AG Kaul.

What's next:

The lawsuit says TikTok knew for years about the dangers to children while misleading Wisconsin users about safety.

The complaint also says TikTok misled parents about what children might see on the app, stating that TikTok markets itself in app stores as appropriate for children 13 and older and describes sexual content, drug and alcohol content and profanity as "mild" and "infrequent," even though the lawsuit says those themes often appear and can include graphic details.