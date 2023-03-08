Winter storm watch begins Thursday; significant snowfall possible
MILWAUKEE - A winter storm watch will take effect Thursday, March 9 for all of southeast Wisconsin. Several inches of snow is possible across the area.
A ridge of high pressure over us on Wednesday will keep things calm and partly sunny – with highs in the low 40s. A low will arrive late in the day Thursday, bringing significant snow.
Winter Storm Watch
- 6 p.m. Thursday to 12 p.m. Friday for the following: Fond du Lac County, Kenosha County, Milwaukee County, Ozaukee County, Racine County, Sheboygan County, Walworth County, Washington County, Waukesha County.
- 3 p.m. Thursday to 9 a.m. Friday for the following: Dodge County, Jefferson County.
Snow should wind down by the early afternoon on Friday.
