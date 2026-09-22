The Brief The Village of Whitefish Bay discussed Silver Spring parking meters for over an hour. Discussions follow news that the village's current parking meter provider is shutting down. Officials voted to keep meters working via an app through Jan. 1 before reevaluating.



The Village of Whitefish Bay talked for more than an hour Monday night about parking meters on Silver Spring Drive. It comes after the village's provider, POM Incorporated, announced it will shut down next week.

What they're saying:

The Business Improvement District says, without parking meters, employees will be more likely to park on Silver Spring, which could limit parking for customers.

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"I would say the biggest issue we have outside our Silver Spring parking, are meters," said Tom Harris, Gallery 505 owner. "People hate them."

"That’s not something that’s going to go away," said Steve Bucaro, Elements Massage owner. "That demand will still be there as we service Whitefish Bay and Shorewood. But our employees still need a place to park."

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Another challenge is enforcement. Police Chief Patrick Whitaker says enforcement is harder without the meters because police would have to chalk tires and drive by twice.

What's next:

The village voted to keep meters working through a ParkMobile app until Jan. 1. After construction is complete on Silver Spring, the village says it will reevaluate and consider removing the meters entirely.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s reporter and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.