'We're really excited:' Community bike giveaway offers activity to those impacted by COVID-19

More than 100 bicycles were given away at four locations across southeastern Wisconsin on Saturday, Aug. 15.

There's nothing like getting your very own bike for the first time -- or getting a bike after years without one.

"I haven't had one since I was 15, and I'm 31," said Lucretia McNutt, who got a free bicycle on Saturday. "It just all about getting back to being healthy."

A bicycle drive at Brown Deer Park was among the four being held on Saturday. The City of Milwaukee Health Department, Wheel & Sprocket and community organizations worked together to give back to communities that have been the most impact by COVID-19.

"We have had people donate their old, used bikes, we fix them up and today we're giving them out to the community," Amelia Kegel, Wheel & Sprocket co-owner, said.

Bicycle giveaway at Brown Deer Park

In addition to the giveaway, Wheel & Sprocket also offered service to fix up bikes that people already have.

"It's been a bike boom this year, so we're really excited to be able to give some bicycles to the people that need them most," said Kegel.

As more people head to the outdoors amid the COVID-19 pandemic, cycling has provided a great activity for people to get their wheels spinning.

"COVID-19 is impacting all of us, but there are still safe ways that you can be out in the public, be in safe spaces, get some air and exercise," said TeAngelo Cargile Jr. with the City of Milwaukee Office of Violence Prevention.

Wheel & Sprocket said it is planning on doing another drive in the future.