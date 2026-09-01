We Energies electric rate hike proposal met with opposition

The Brief We Energies proposed a rate hike that could increase electrical bills up to 14% by 2028. Demonstrators and residents voiced heavy opposition during a Wisconsin Public Service Commission public input session. The state Public Service Commission will accept written public comments through September 18.



As We Energies eyes another rate increase that could cost electrical customers an extra 14% on their bill by 2028, a protest at Zeidler Union Square in downtown Milwaukee and a public input session for the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin showed heavy pushback against the proposed increased rate.

Rate hike opposition

What they're saying:

One of those protestors was Antonio Butts, the executive director at Walnut Way Conservation Corp. The organization is working to build renewable energy infrastructure in Milwaukee's Lindsay Heights neighborhood.

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"We continue to see price increases, but we don’t see income increases for the households we primarily work with, and so we believe that no additional burden or stress should be put on these households," Butts said. "And energy burden is an issue that affects families in a way that is really hard to calculate, and we know that that’s an important fight."

Protest against We Energies rate hike proposal at Zeidler Union Square on Sept. 1, 2026.

We Energies cites projects

What they're saying:

We Energies said infrastructure, equipment and energy costs for data centers will be paid by those data centers and not go to customers.

"We know costs are going up for everyone for all sorts of things – the grocery store, the gas pump – and that’s why we work so hard every day to keep those bills as low as possible," Brendan Conway, a We Energies representative, said. "The rate filing the Public Service Commission is considering includes hundreds of millions of dollars in federal tax credits."

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We Energies said the increase will go toward expanding clean energy, improving reliability and performance and creating more jobs.

The other side:

Even with those justifications, Butts said the fight will continue.

"And we knew that this was going to be a long journey," Butts said. "We knew that we were going to have a lot of battles along the way, but we intend to win the war."

We Energies

Public input sought

Local perspective:

People who spoke at the public hearing were overwhelmingly against the rate increase. They pointed to rising costs of other necessities, health and anxiety issues that come with tighter budgets and continued reliability issues after past infrastructure improvements.

What's next:

If individuals are unable to make the public hearing sessions, input can be submitted in writing online or by mail before Sep. 18.

When would rate hike start?

What's next:

The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin is expected to make a final decision later this year. Any new rates would take effect in January 2027.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Ben Hanson and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.