Waupaca County hunting-related death, man fell from tree stand
WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. - One person is dead following a hunting-related accident that happened in rural Waupaca County on Sunday, Nov. 22.
Incident details
What we know:
According to the Waupaca County Sheriff's Office, at 12:21 p.m. the Waupaca County Communication Center was notified of a hunting-related accident involving a person who fell from a tree stand in the Town of Harrison.
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Deputies and EMS personnel responded to the scene, where they found a 73-year-old man who had died.
The incident remains under investigation. The man's name is being withheld pending notification of family members.
What we don't know:
It was not stated if the person died from the fall or had suffered a medical emergency beforehand.
Hunting deaths in 2026
Big picture view:
Two other hunting-related deaths have been reported in Wisconsin during the 2026 gun deer hunt as of Nov. 23, one in Sauk County, and one in Palmyra.
The Source: The Waupaca County Sheriff's Office posted the information on its Facebook page.