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The Brief A person died in a hunting accident in rural Waupaca County on Sunday, Nov. 22. The Waupaca County Sheriff's Office said a 70-year-old man fell from a tree stand. Two other hunters died in Wisconsin during the opening weekend of the 2026 gun deer hunt.



One person is dead following a hunting-related accident that happened in rural Waupaca County on Sunday, Nov. 22.

Incident details

What we know:

According to the Waupaca County Sheriff's Office, at 12:21 p.m. the Waupaca County Communication Center was notified of a hunting-related accident involving a person who fell from a tree stand in the Town of Harrison.

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Deputies and EMS personnel responded to the scene, where they found a 73-year-old man who had died.

The incident remains under investigation. The man's name is being withheld pending notification of family members.

What we don't know:

It was not stated if the person died from the fall or had suffered a medical emergency beforehand.

Hunting deaths in 2026

Big picture view:

Two other hunting-related deaths have been reported in Wisconsin during the 2026 gun deer hunt as of Nov. 23, one in Sauk County, and one in Palmyra.

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