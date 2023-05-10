Watch: Crews blow up German autobahn bridge

Mesmerizing video from Germany captured the moment when an autobahn bridge was demolished using hundreds of pounds of explosives last weekend.

Approximately 150 kilograms (330 pounds) of explosives were used to demolish the Rahmede viaduct in Ludenscheid, Germany, on May 7. The viaduct was the largest bridge to ever be blown up in the country’s history, according to local news media.

The Rahmede viaduct was 1,476 feet long and stood at 230 feet tall. The viaduct was located on the A45 autobahn and video captured at the time of the demolition showed the entire bridge being blown up from several different angels.

Still image from video showing the demolition of the Rahmede viaduct in Ludenscheid, Germany on May 7. (Jan Schroth via Storyful)

The bridge was demolished after being shut down for 17 months. During a routine check in December 2021, experts found the viaduct was no longer safe, according to local news media.

Still image shows the demolition of the Rahmede viaduct in Ludenscheid, Germany on May 7. (Jan Schroth via Storyful)

The Ministry of Transport noted that the demolition was a "milestone on the road to building a new viaduct as soon as possible," according to DW News.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. Storyful contributed to this report.