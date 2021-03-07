Vehicles swallowed when massive embankment collapses in Kentucky

Several vehicles fell into a collapsing embankment Thursday morning in the eastern part of Kentucky.

According to the Paintsville Police Department, the collapse created a slip estimated to be 100 feet wide and 400 feet long. For scale, that’s 100 feet longer than a football field.

Investigators said no injuries have been reported in the collapse, though a nearby garage is temporarily relocating its equipment and staff.

Last week, heavy rains covered the Bluegrass State, causing floods and forcing evacuations in many parts of the state.

On Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear said parts of cities were underwater in eastern Kentucky and National Guard members were assisting local and county officials.

Nearly 50 counties and cities issued disaster declarations, Emergency Management Director Michael Dossett said. Johnson County, of which Paintsville is the seat, is among them.

